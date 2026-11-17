Rachel Zegler portrayed the titular songbird of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, but when it came time for the New York City premiere of the latest installment in the dystopian YA franchise — The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping — the actor subtly evoked the latter. There was the dramatic, body-hugging emerald-green strapless gown by Zuhair Murad Couture, of course, but also the hair: A serpentine bun wrapped around the crown, with a curl slithering onto the star’s forehead (courtesy of hairstylist Clayton Hawkins). For such an opulent ensemble and updo, Zelger’s makeup artist, Lisa Aharon, knew she needed to strike a perfect balance: “I wanted the makeup and her skin to be able to carry the dress and that hair, but I didn't feel like it needed to be over the top,” she tells TZR. “I didn't want the makeup to feel costumey, but I still wanted it to be big enough to support the look.”

To cultivate a natural glow, Aharon started by prepping the actor's skin with the Lauvée Paris L1 Draining Facial Cleansing Device, a deep massage and cleansing tool that sculpts, washes, and exfoliates. “It just naturally gives life to the skin, even before you start to apply skin care,” she says. “It brings the blood to the surface and reduces inflammation, bringing down the puffiness. It helps get the circulation going in the skin, so when I'm done with it, the skin is already bright.” She then went in with hydrating skin care products, further amplifying the natural radiance. “I really kept the skin as glowy as possible and as real as possible, and let elements of the makeup really just shine through so that it would reflect with the light,” she says.

(+) @lisaaharon (+) Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

To create a luminous base, Aharon opted for Dior’s Forever Skin Glow Foundation, Westman Atelier’s Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in Garconne, and an unexpected highlighter: RMS Beauty’s Supernatural Radiance Serum SPF 30 Sunscreen. “I actually use it over foundation — or sometimes I mix it in with the moisturizer — but I use it as a highlight, and it’s so beautiful on the skin,” she says.

On the eyes, Aharon enhanced Zegler’s natural shape and structure with a soft smoky look. Having laid down Makeup by Mario’s Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow in Taupe as a base, she “applied a cocoa-colored eye pencil and smudged it out past the lashline,” she explains. “Then, I went over that with Dior Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner” to lock in the color. “I like to smudge out with something and then kind of fine-tune for the waterline, because otherwise it transfers,” she says. She topped the look with gold shimmer shadow in the inner corners and center of the lids; “this way she had shine, and it made it more like three-dimensional.”

As a finishing touch, Aharon added a layer of Joonbyrd’s Future Romance Longevity Body Glaze to Zegler’s exposed skin; “It was really moisturizing, but it also had a light veil of glow on the skin, and so I just really wanted to amp that up,” she says.