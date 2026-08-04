If it feels like there’s been chatter about a Y2K resurgence for years now, that’s probably because there has. Since the top of this decade at least, those of us who write about trends have detected (or perhaps wished for) a return to the styles of the new millennium. But, at the risk of sounding a bit like the Beauty Editor Who Cried Wolf, 2026 is shaping up to be the year of the big comeback, specifically in hair and makeup. Frosted lids and pop-star-worthy side-parted hairstyles have been popping up everywhere — including, most recently, on Kaia Gerber.

Promoting her new series, The Shards, in Berlin, Gerber hit the blue carpet in a custom two-piece set by Prada. The low-rise skirt and structured, back-revealing top were peak ‘90s minimalism —while the glam provided a stark and playful contrast. Hairstylist Benjamin Talbott parted the star’s strands deeply to the side, pinning back her face-framing layers with two classic bobby pins.

For makeup, artist Valeria Ferreira created a shimmering smoky eye look that, much like the hair, would have been right at home on a member of TLC or The Spice Girls: A frosted shadow swept from the inner corners and onto the lids, blended out with a matte brown shade in and just above the crease. Keeping the eyes as the focus of the look, the rest of the face featured subtle pink blush and glossy lips.

(+) Gerald Matzka/Getty Images (+) @kaiagerber INFO 1/2

The effortless, almost air-dried finish to the hair was perfect for showcasing Gerber’s gilded brunette hue, the handiwork of celebrity colorist and R+Color ambassador Jenna Perry. “This is the most perfect brunette. It’s bright and sun-kissed around the face to illuminate one’s skin tone while amplifying the natural brunette tone,” Perry said in a statement. “This is perfect for fall because it’s rich in dimension, tonality and shine.”