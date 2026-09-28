With a roster that includes Madonna’s bridal bustier, Pamela Anderson’s pink fuzzy hat, and Lil’ Kim’s purple sequin pasty — to name only a few — the annual MTV Video Music Awards has canonically been a place for bold, unapologetic forms of personal expression on the red carpet. And thankfully, this year was no exception. The event, which took place Sunday, Sept. 27 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, was filled with icons of the industry as well as newcomers who used their moment in the spotlight to solidify their trendsetter status in everything from goddess-inspired gowns to nearly naked ensembles. And despite that wide range, the best looks at the 2026 MTV VMAs all had one thing in common: a focus on individuality.

Throughout its history, the VMAs has given musicians, models, actors, and influencers alike a place to channel their inner rock star with leather, denim, and animal print always well represented. Naturally, this year’s fête included all of these (see: Tyla, Olandria, and Ciara Miller), but it was hard to ignore a shift towards more classic glamour as well, as seen in Taylor Swift’s sequin and velvet gown and Raye’s Marilyn Monroe-esque embellished halter dress. But even with this expansion on the traditional motifs, the most stylish attendees still made their marks by sticking to what represents them — and their work — the best. Ahead, check out the looks that still have everyone talking.

Charli XCX

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The “SS26” singer showed up to the event in a black, two piece Saint Laurent number with a low rise skirt (one of the night’s biggest trends) and voluminous sleeves, then changed into a custom Dsquared2 mini dress with Pandora jewels for her performance with Madonna.

Taylor Swift

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Swift’s Tamara Ralph mock neck gown was a nod to her cover art and music video from the artist’s newly released single, “Patient Zero”. The gathered hip detail inspired by classical statuary was another popular theme of the night.

Dakota Johnson

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Johnson, who starred in Swift’s “Patient Zero” video, ignored the evening’s rock star memo and opted for a minimalist sequin dress from Calvin Klein Collection.

Megan Lawless

Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images

Obsession’s breakout star chose a black sequin cut out top and culottes by Bach Mai for her VMAs debut.

Tyla

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

With its exposed butt crack, bra top, and animal print, Tyla’s two-piece by Nigerian-British label Mowalola hit all the marks for a quintessential VMAs look. Chopard jewels added a finishing touch.

Normani

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Dopamine singer chose Robert Wun Couture for the night’s festivities. The metallic mock neck gown featured a mermaid silhouette with sculptural shoulder detail.

Sienna Spiro

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Best New Artist winner channeled Botticelli’s Venus in a gathered champagne gown by Valentino, accessorized with a Metallic Caviar Chanel bag.

PinkPantheress

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The “Girl Like Me” singer went the romantic route, wearing a ruffled polka dot dress by Nina Ricci.

Lisa

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With her lingerie-inspired gown by The Attico and Quine Lin fur coat, Lisa was one of the red carpet’s biggest statement-makers.

Raye

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

True to her vintage-inspired sound, the “I Will Overcome” singer selected a sheer, embellished halter neck dress by Georges Hobeika, which felt like a modern take on Old Hollywood.

Teyana Taylor

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Continuing with the boudoir-inspired looks, Taylor — a presenter and nominee — opted for a sheer, feather-trimmed coat dress by Zuhair Murad from the label’s Fall 2026 Couture collection.

Troye Sivan

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Australian singer’s Erdem tuxedo from the Spring/Summer 2027 collection featured dramatic waist draping and feather details.

Lisa Rinna

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

A housewife turned fashion darling, Rinna also looked to classical statues for inspiration with her sculpted SEKS gown.