Ever since Margot Robbie’s epic series of looks to promote Barbie, fashion-obsessed stars have had to step up their game. From Zendaya’s goddess-like Odyssey ensembles to Lili Reinhart’s recent classic rom-com nods for The Love Hypothesis, today’s leading ladies are challenged to not only look fabulous while attending premieres, talk shows, and other events for a given project — but also to reference its themes. And right now, no one is doing it better than Daisy Edgar-Jones, whose Sense And Sensibility press looks somehow manage to incorporate nods to Victorian and Regency eras and ‘90s and aughts archival fashion, but with a fresh, contemporary spin.

The Irish actor was tapped to play the leading role of Elinor Dashwood in the latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel, which hits theaters Oct. 16. Set in late 18th/early 19th century, Sense And Sensibility technically falls into Georgian and Regency eras — think empire waists, soft underpinnings, and delicate embroidery. Stylist Dani Michelle got the memo when it came to crafting looks for the Estée Lauder ambassador’s worldwide press tour, while weaving in elements that bring those eras into the modern day. The result: a slew of in-demand labels — from Armani to Margiela — and details like rosettes, embellishments, softy draped satin, corsetry, and ruffles as a way to show respect for Austen’s roots.

While many of Edgar-Jones’ most notable looks along the way came from recent runway shows or were custom creations, Michelle was sure to pepper in some vintage, including back-to-back archival styles from the ‘90s during the actor’s stop in LA. For a Q&A on Oct. 7, she wore a structured pinstripe Armani suit, then followed it up with a satin, corseted gown from Chloé’s Spring/Summer 1999 collection for the premiere. Ahead, see how seamlessly the star — and her stylist — mixed eras and elements for a press run that is surely one for the books.

Dilara Findikoglu

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Following her LA premiere, Edgar-Jones make a quick change into this corseted mini dress by Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu.

Chloé Spring/Summer 1999

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With its sheer, petal-like sleeves, corseted bodice, and delicate embroidery, this archival Chloé dress effortlessly combined three different eras: Regency, ‘90s, and today.

Archival Giorgio Armani

Ahead of the LA premiere, Edgar-Jones made a press stop in a ‘90s pinstriped suit with a fitted peplum jacket, plunging neckline, and rosette detail.

Maison Margiela Fall 2026

Nailing the monochromatic dressing brief, the Irish actor paired a tonal wool skirt and cropped knit vest from Margiela’s Fall 2026 collection.

Custom Miu Miu

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Edgar-Jones’ sheer embellished corset dress for the film’s Sydney premiere was a modern take on Victorian style.

Alaïa Fall 2026

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Layers of tapered ruffles gave the actor’s white Alaïa dress an ultra modern silhouette.

Dries Van Noten

Her bra and ruffled pants by the Belgian label resembled Victorian underpinnings.

Chloé Spring/Summer 2025

The star’s ruffled lavender Chloé dress looked right off the pages of a Jane Austen novel — slightly updated for today.

Schiaparelli Fall 2026

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The sculptural details of Edgar-Jones’ look for a press stop in London were signature Schiaparelli.

Armani Privé 2005

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For the film’s Berlin premiere, the actor arrived in another vintage gown, this one in bias cut satin with embellished sleeves.

Stella McCartney Resort 2027

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Edgar-Jones touched down in Dublin for the Irish premiere in an angelic white dress with feathery trim.

Custom Vivienne Westwood

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The leading lady kicked off the press tour in London with a custom look by Vivienne Westwood, paired with a vintage pendant by Boucheron.