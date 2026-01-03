Many years from now, when cultural historians look back on the early 2020s, they’ll probably describe the era’s beauty and fashion trends with words like “traditional” and “classic.” The “Clean Girl” and “Old Money” aesthetics dominated, likely in response to the blinged-out excess of the aughts and early 2010s. But, as any amateur fashion historian will tell you, the pendulum always swings back, and in 2026, it’s looking like people will be ready to have fun again. Case in point: Frosted eyeshadow is trending again.

While a return to maximalism has been simmering for some time now, Pinterest’s 2026 Predicts all but confirms the shift. Alongside the “gummy bear aesthetic,” “80s luxury,” and “maximalist accessories,” searches for “frosted makeup” are way up — by 150%, to be precise. (“Avant garde makeup editorial” and “opalescent” also made the list.)

While “frosted makeup” most often refers to icy blue or silver chrome, what really makes an eyeshadow, blush, or even lipstick “frosted” is an almost sheer, cool-toned, shimmering finish; less chunky glitter, more light-catching sparkle. A favorite look in the ‘90s and early ‘00s, it’s a vibe associated with just having fun with makeup.

Intrigued? Scroll on for 10 looks to inspire any future forays into frosted makeup, including stormy blues, iridescent pinks, metallic chromes, and more.

Iridescent Pink

Celebrity makeup artist Nikki utilized frosted makeup and negative space to create this snatched eye look on Yara Shahidi. By sweeping iridescent pink powder under the brow and just above the cheekbone — and keeping the rest of the eye makeup minimal, save cooly highlighted inner corners — she crafted a shimmering, modern take on the cat-eye look.

Blue Blizzard

No one is doing frosted makeup right now quite like Midnight Sun-era Zara Larsson and her go-to makeup artist, Sophia Sinot. It’s all but impossible to choose just one look from their Y2K-inspired collaborations, but this snowstorm shadow is certainly a standout.

Red & Green

The holidays may be nearly a year away, but done right, you can absolutely get away with “Christmas” colors all year long. This makeup by Nikki combines forest green with silver and gold eyeshadows in such a way that it reads as a conventional smoky eye. And the dark crimson lip is forever a classic.

Peachy Frosting

Hailey Bieber, she of “glazed donut mani” fame, provides plenty of subtle frosted makeup inspo. The soft, almost wet-like shimmer on the eyes and overall peachy-pink palette in this look is a masterclass in minimalist frosting.

Dramatic Ice

Between Larsson and Kylie Jenner, there’s a compelling case to be made that 2026 will mark the return of cut-crease eye makeup. The impeccable blending of the eyeshadows and soft gold frosting on the lips and the lids make this another winning look from makeup artist Ariel Tejada.

Sultry & Frosted

Makeup artist Dee used a trove of products from indie brands — including Terra Moon Cosmetics, known for its duo chrome, shimmer, and iridescent eyeshadow formulas — to create this sultry frosted eye makeup on Kehlani.

Dewy Ice

There’s just something undeniable about a silvery blue-purple duo chrome and cat-eye liner. Artist Ngozi Edeme used all Pat McGrath products for this dewy makeup on Tinashe.

Maximum Frost

Much like Larsson, Tyla takes heavy inspiration from the pop and R&B princesses of the early 2000s — so naturally, she also loves to play with shimmery makeup. This look was also created by Edeme, who is quickly becoming a go-to MUA for it-girls who love to experiment with colors and finishes.

Frosted Lips

The cheekbones and eyelids might be the most popular frosting locations, but frosted lips are just as stunning. Matte white eyeshadow really helps these metallic orange lips pop.

Metallic Lids

“Frosted lids” and “no makeup-makeup” might seem like oxymorons, but this look demonstrates how beautiful silver chrome eyes can look when paired with glossy neutral lips, rosy cheeks, and no eyeliner. Skip the highlighter to pare things back even further.