Leave it to Zendaya to have one of the best looks of the night at the 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The actor wore a custom Prada gown for the occasion, where she is nominated a third time for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria. The piece included a sheer base and plunging neckline for a sultry touch, but its greatest focus was actually one of next season’s biggest trends.

What truly made Zendaya’s look a standout was its allover beading, which included clusters, droplets, and scattered tiers of clear and silver crystal beads. Creating a chandelier-like effect, the detail was one you may recognize from New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2027 shows. All-over and scattered beading was one of the season’s biggest trends on the runway, bringing a glossy shine to bags, knits, and dresses from Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson, Kallmeyer, Tibi, and Carolina Herrera.

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Of course, a major awards show requires major jewelry, which stylist Law Roach added from fine jeweler Mikimoto. Zendaya’s look was finished with the brand’s Les Pétales Place Vendôme earrings and matching rings, each set with white pearls and diamonds. A diamond-and-pearl bracelet from the label rounded out her look, as well as a diamond-covered watch. Together, the ornate pieces all perfectly matched and complemented Zendaya’s extravagant Prada dress.

Roach accessorized the actor’s look with a pair of barely-there pink pumps with thin stiletto heels. The style added a subtle pop of color while keeping Zendaya’s outfit glamorous and sophisticated for the occasion.

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The Emmys also marked the official red carpet debut of Zendaya’s new pixie cut. The star just revealed the chopped hairdo at the Prada Paradoxe Photo Studio in New York City earlier this week. Her outing in the brand’s dress was also fitting, as she’s the ambassador of its new purple-toned Prada Paradoxe Sweet Chemistry perfume. Her husband, Tom Holland, is the face of its coordinating men’s cologne, bringing their romance a fashionable (and well-scented) layer.

If Zendaya wins her nominated Emmy tonight, it will mark the actor’s third award for playing Rue Bennett in Euphoria. Previously, she also took home the Lead Actress in a Drama Series honor for the role in 2020 and 2022.