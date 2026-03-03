Fill up your Métro card and pour a piping hot cup of coffee (no cream, no sugar, of course): Paris Fashion Week is in full swing. Twice a year, fashion month wraps up its world tour in the City of Lights, and it always brings out the stars. Among the most consistently celeb-heavy shows is Dior; the storied house is not only a red-carpet staple, but also employs a bevy of actors and singers as ambassadors. One such beauty ambassador is Willow Smith, who arrived at the brand’s March 3 show in impeccable cornrows and fun, futuristic glam.

The “Wait a Minute!” singer’s center-parted braids — with minimal edge leave out and nary a hair out of place — swept straight back, adding to the cool, late ‘90s vibe of her overall look (her outfit included low-rise cargo gauchos and rimless sunnies) while still allowing the makeup to take center stage. And take center stage it did: Along with a feline eye featuring plenty of falsies and flicked-out liner, Smith wore a lip look that appeared to consist of black liner and a frosty gold lipstick with a subtle orange shift.

To keep the focus on the eyes and lips, the rest of the makeup was very simple: A soft, “airbrushed skin” base that was neither too glowy nor too matte, and brushed-up, unfilled brows.

(+) WWD/WWD/Getty Images (+) WWD/WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Smith’s frosted lips, in particular, are right on trend for 2026, which is set to see a return of sparkles, glitter, and, well, fun. “Makeup as a conduit for expressing emotions is cathartic, and I think people need and want to feel things right now,” pro makeup artist Donni Davy told TZR earlier this year. “Tapping into color and sparkle through makeup will make you feel alive!”