Kaia Gerber Got Her Hands On A Pair Of New Balance’s Most Coveted Kicks

Ten years ago, few would have thought that one day New Balance would be one of the hottest brands in the footwear industry. With the relatively recent resurgence of chunky dad sneakers, the mainstream acceptance of sneakers for many occasions, and the blurred boundaries between luxury and streetwear, its styles have become increasingly fashionable. Beyond these factors, a wave of savvy collaborations with brands have cranked the volume even higher — such is the case for the New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore sneakers, of which Kaia Gerber has seemingly become a fan of.

The street style maven was most recently spotted in her cream and green 550s at Hudson Yards in New York City, while hand-in-hand with boyfriend Austin Butler. The shoes were, in some sense, the focal point of her dark-hued, ’90s-inspired look comprised of black shorts and a navy top over a sleek leather blazer in black. They were also something of a departure from her usual, gray 990v5 sneakers, which she’s been wearing with insouciance anywhere and everywhere, from the airport to the city streets during New York Fashion Week. She wore the collab style with coordinated tube socks and rounded out the whole look with black, rectangular sunglasses and Celine’s Ava bag in green.

ALD is the brainchild of Teddy Santis, a Queens native who’s turned the brand into a New York establishment by bringing the region’s streetwear and prep aesthetic of decades’ past into a new era. This old-school mentality, combined with the practical sensibility of New Balance, fueled a footwear collection that’s just as fitting for you as it is for your grandfather (which also makes him pretty forward-thinking, actually). It’s also revealed the best long-term compatibility, with Santis having been named creative director of New Balance’s Made In USA collection earlier this year.

Gerber’s kicks are inspired by the sneaker giant’s original 550 style worn most famously by pro basketball stars in the late ’80s and ’90s. Her exact style was first released in 2020, from a batch that included four simple colorways — creamy white uppers with red, navy, gray, and green accents (pictured on her, above). Since then, they’ve dropped others without ALD branding that sold out on newbalance.com upon release.

Available pairs at other retailers and on the resale market are limited but available, so if you love Gerber’s look and want to recreate it, you may achieve it. Find TZR’s take, ahead.

