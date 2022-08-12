Tracee Ellis Ross’ Latest Look Channeled Major Olsen Twins Energy

Tracee Ellis Ross has one of the most exuberant wardrobes in Hollywood. The style icon likes to make a sartorial statement with her colorful, mood-lifting outfits. While she loves a good magenta dress, this doesn’t mean that Ross completely shuns fashion labels with a more austere aesthetic. For fans who closely follow her style, you’ll know that many of her best looks include understated pieces like that from COS. Most recently, Ross’ outfit from The Row was the latest addition to the actor’s minimalist style portfolio. The ensemble, expertly put together by her trusty stylist Karla Welch, was practically a carbon copy of one of the looks from the label’s Fall 2022 womenswear collection.

Earlier this week, Welch revealed Ross’ latest OOTD to her fans and followers. The actor wore an ultra oversized gray Big Sisea shirt and a pair of equally billowy Milla pants in a gray-beige hue. (A fun fact: In The Row’s Fall 2022 lookbook, the model wore a gray Sarasota dress in place of the shirt.) Ross’ top also included what looked like a detachable white collar and cuffs. For shoes, she opted for a pair of dark beige Iriza pumps from Christian Louboutin, which fashion-savvy fans will recognize by their red soles. Lastly, she finished the look with a medley of chunky gold jewels by PATOU.

The Row

Welch’s caption for the aforementioned look signaled a deep connection between Ross and The Row, which was founded by the Olsen twins. “Tracee and @therow forever and ever,” she wrote. And rightfully so, as all the evidence suggests that Ross has a love affair with the minimalist, cult-favorite label. Just a couple of months earlier, in July 2022, she attended Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2022 couture show in Paris and wore a black pleated maxi dress from The Row. In August 2020, Ross attended what she described as a “thing” and wore a pastel yellow power suit from The Row, plus a bright red bodysuit underneath. To complete the outfit, she carried a matching handbag from Gucci and threw on a pair of red and white Nike sneakers, which added a casual flair to the whole ensemble.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

As of right now, Ross’ baggy shirt is only available for pre-order. Add yourself to the waitlist, then copy the actor’s look with nearly identical pieces, below.

