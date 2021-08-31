Camila Cabello Wore The Boldest Anti-Princess Shoe To The 'Cinderella' Premiere

There is a new Cinderella in town — Camila Cabello will play the role of Disney’s classic princess in a new film for Amazon Prime. The movie will have a slight twist in the plot compared to the original film. In the new version, Cinderella runs a small dress designing business and dreams of building a career for herself. Given that this isn’t your typical Disney storyline, Cabello didn’t dress the part for the movie’s red carpet premiere. Instead of wearing what one might assume would be an on-theme blue ballgown or even glass slippers, Cabello, instead, wore over-the-knee boots with a luxe dress to the Cinderella premiere at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Her ensemble was the antithesis of an overly saccharine princess-y look as the actor looked edgy and cool.

The top portion of her Oscar de la Renta dress featured a halter-neck design with embroidered crystal detailing that trailed down the bodice. Meanwhile, the gown’s skirt, which was crafted from black ruched silk, cascaded down to the plum-colored carpet. The high-low skirt design revealed the singer’s most striking item: a pair of over-the-knee black boots from Giuseppe Zanotti. She looked like a modern-day princess who was ready to tackle any obstacles that came her way. The choice to trade in heels for boots was on trend as the over-the-knee style was all over the Fall/Winter 2021 runways.

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

If you don’t have an event in your life where you can wear a fancy gown plus over-the-knee boots, don’t worry. You can easily work the fall footwear into your everyday outfits. The boot pairs well with jeans, underneath a pleated skirt, or even with leather shorts and tights. If you do want to channel the actor’s moody princess vibes, however, opt for a high-low gown to wear with your shoes. Shop her exact Giuseppe Zanotti boot, below, as well as some other fashion-forward options for the season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.