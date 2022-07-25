July has been a big month for Jennifer Lopez. Just last weekend, she tied the knot in Las Vegas with longtime love Ben Affleck, and since then, the pair have embarked on a honeymoon to France. Said romantic trip coincided with her 53rd birthday, too, which took place on July 24, so it makes sense that the talent has been at the top of her fashion game without looking overdone. (Elation seems to be her key accessory.) Her rotation as of late has been full of cute and simple pieces, with two of Lopez’s honeymoon dresses hailing from Reformation’s current collection and making for the most attainable of looks.

With effortless Parisian chic taking hold as a central theme, Lopez’s first frock, which she wore on July 23 for a family cruise along the Seine River, is the brand’s cottagecore-esque Tagliatelle Linen Dress — a floral-printed, midi-length number that features sweet details such as a scalloped lace neckline and corset-style bodice. (She later styled the dress with a beige cashmere cardigan by Falconieri while hanging out with her kids on a yacht.) Lopez’s coordinated brown accessories were comprised of studded open-toe mules, aviators, and a bamboo top-handle bag from Gucci. For glam, she wore her hair down and blown-out, parted in the middle to show off her curtain bangs.

Her look for the following day was a slightly sexier, halter-neck cutout dress in hot pink, which she wore with a coordinated Valentino top handle bag and neutral platform heels. For jewelry, she donned small but chunky hoops, a chain-link necklace with charms, and stacked bracelets — all in gold.

Newly married or not, if you’re feeling inspired by J.Lo’s latest looks, you’re in luck, as the Reformation dresses are still available to shop. Find them, ahead, along with two similar styles that you can purchase for under $100.

