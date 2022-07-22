Jennifer Lopez’s Honeymoon Dress Is Her Joyful & Romantic Look

ICYMI, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially tied the knot in Las Vegas almost a week ago, on July 16. Now, the couple has jetted off to Paris for their honeymoon. So far, it looks like the duo brought their top-notch fashions to the French capital. For evidence, take a look at the couple’s latest Parisian street style moment, with Lopez’s floral dress as its centerpiece.

On July 22, the couple stepped out with their daughters, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck and Emme Maribel Muñiz, for a walk around Paris’ Marais district. For her OOTD, Lopez picked out the aforementioned floral frock with short sleeves, a fitted bodice, and an asymmetrical hemline. The piece came from Oscar de la Renta and was covered with red, blue, and yellow flowers plus green foliage all over. (Flamboyant florals are constant motifs in Oscar de la Renta’s designs.) To round out the look, Lopez toted a red croc Hermès Birkin bag, which echoed the red flowers on her dress. The actor then teamed her $2,290 dress and bag with the most casual, low-key shoe: a pair of white flip-flops from TKEES. As for Affleck, he opted for a smart yet casual outfit that included a blue button-down shirt, a pair of navy pants, and white sneakers.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Lopez is not the only A-lister who has an affinity for Oscar de la Renta’s floral dresses. Less than a month ago, back in June 2022, First Lady Jill Biden wore a nearly identical frock to meet Queen Letizia of Spain in during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit. The only difference between Dr. Biden’s look and Lopez’s was that the former dress had a pencil silhouette, which made it feel a little more formal than Lopez’s summery frock.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Lopez’s exact dress is still available to shop, if you’re thinking of wearing it on your own honeymoon. Otherwise, the designer number could serve as a cute daytime brunch look when paired with your favorite sandals. To complete your ensemble, don’t forget to scoop up a pair of flip-flops, tinted sunnies, and a glossy red purse.

