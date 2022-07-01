When it comes to celebrity mother-daughter duos, there are several iconic pairs who continuously create buzz. Take Heidi Klum and her 18-year-old daughter Leni Klum, for example, who recently made headlines when Leni wore her mother’s dress from 1998 to her high school prom. The same goes for Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe, who are each other’s biggest supporters. One of the most well-known partners in crime, however, has to be Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, who both wear similar outfits on a regular basis, causing fans to do double-takes in order to confirm exactly who is who. (Gerber admitted she even gets confused at times about this in an open letter to Vogue back in 2019).

“From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom. As I get older, it happens even more, and it’s not just a visual thing: It’s everything from our mannerisms to our voices,” she said. “It used to be that I didn’t see it at all, but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is.”

While their genetic resemblance is astonishing, their similar style choices are what typically lands them on best-dressed lists decades apart. Over the years, Gerber has rocked many outfits that are uncannily similar to ensembles that her mom has worn. For example, in the ‘90s Crawford had a knack for creating effortless looks via structured blazers and high-quality basics.

Fast forward to 2022, Gerber follows a similar fashion formula by styling her off-duty model looks with oversized blazers, jeans, and basic tops. (Her go-to label for minimalist and luxurious pieces right now is Celine.) And that’s not all — on the red carpet, Gerber typically utilizes her mom’s signature hue (red) to create eye-catching fashion moments that feel elegant. Ahead, take a look at all the times Gerber has dressed so similarly to her mom that you’ll have trouble deciphering who is who.

Red Dresses

In 1991, Crawford wore an iconic plunging neckline gown by Versace to attend the 63rd Annual Academy Awards with her then-boyfriend actor Richard Gere. (The couple married later that year and then divorced in 1995.) Her dress immediately made waves thanks to its bold red hue and sultry silhouette. Since then, she has worn the fiery color many, many times and it has become her red carpet signature.

Fast forward years later to 2022, for Gerber’s red carpet appearance in Cannes, she copied her mom’s signature color and wore a bold red halter-neck gown designed by Celine to the star-studded affair. Her custom designer gown felt simplistic yet sophisticated (something her mom is known for) as she accompanied her boyfriend Austin Butler to the premiere of his film Elvis (who also wore custom Celine for the occasion.) To complete the elegant look, Gerber accessorized with timeless black pumps from Celine and elegant diamond studs from Tiffany & Co.

Silver Red Carpet Gowns

The first Monday in May calls for statement gowns — and the Gerber-Crawford duo definitely know how the make an entrance. In 2016, Crawford attended the Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology while rocking a mirrored Balmain dress. Six years later, Gerber wore a silver-colored Alexander McQueen number that offered a similar sparkle at the 2022 Met Gala. The theme was In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Leather Jackets

Both the mother-and-daughter duo have an affinity for timeless leather pieces. Take the supermodel’s look in 1989 for the AIDS Foundation’s event, titled “The Love Ball,” in New York City. For the occasion, she styled an oversized leather jacket with a black mini dress. In February 2022, Gerber followed a similar fashion formula while attending an exclusive dinner with the label Off-White. For the fashion-filled evening, she kept it edgy by layering a Celine leather blazer over a Forte Forte cowl-neck mini dress and wore knee-high, leather boots.

Sparkly Black Dresses

Every fashionista has their own version of the little black dress that they can’t stop wearing. In the Crawford-Gerber household, it is crucial that the LBD is anything but boring, of course. To spice up timeless black dresses, take a page out of the duo’s book by opting for styles that feature sequined embellishments. Crawford perfected this style secret back in 1997 when she attended New York Fashion Week in a sultry slip dress with sequined stripes designed by Todd Oldham. Gerber followed suit in 2021 as she wore a sparkly black dress to attend the DKMS gala with her father — the occasion helped raise awareness for the nonprofit’s blood stem cell programs.

Blazers & Jeans Combo

In order to create polished ensembles, both Gerber and Crawford typically reach for two wardrobe staples to wear together: a plaid blazer and jeans. The toppers are beloved for their ability to make any look feel put together and elevated. See Gerber’s look for the rehearsal of Fendi’s Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 runway show, for example. Her blazer made the ensemble feel thoughtfully assembled while her New Balance kicks added a touch of model off-duty casualness. Her mom followed a similar outfit formula when she went for a stroll in New York City back in 2019. Crawford wore a gray plaid blazer with jeans and a pair of sporty sneakers.

In Versace Prints

While it can be tough to pick favorites, the two fashion icons have shown a particular love for luxury fashion house Versace. Their affinity for the brand is likely a result of Crawford’s many appearances on the label’s runways in the ‘90s. For context, she walked in her first-ever runway show for Versace back in 1991.

This decades-long appreciation for the house came to its peak when both Crawford and Gerber walked on the Versace runway for the house’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection, thereby cementing their loyalty to Donatella Versace. Above, Crawford is seen in a one-piece from the brand while attending the Rock ‘N Rule Gala in 1992. Gerber showcased the Greca Signature print in Milan during Paris Fashion Week back in 2019.

Chic Pantsuits

You’ll likely find a tailored pantsuit set in every It girl’s closet — they’re sleek and easy to wear. Both Gerber and Crawford gravitate towards this effortlessly cool look for red carpet events and other public appearances. Crawford wore an all-black, slightly baggy set for the Cosentino LA City Center Grand Opening back in April 2019. Gerber, on the other hand, gave the pantsuit look a modern twist by opting for a slim-fitting, gray version with an open-back detail to celebrate the launch of her collaboration with Jimmy Choo in February 2020. Take their ensembles as a solid reminder to purchase your own power suit STAT.