Minimalists Will Love Jennifer Aniston’s Swimsuit In Her Beach Vacation Selfie

It’s that time of year again: Our Instagram feeds are abounding in photos of celebrities on lavish and envy-inducing trips to Paris, Venice, Lisbon, and unnamed beaches around the world. An example of the latter just came from Jennifer Aniston, who is soaking up the sun on a white sand beach somewhere and just shared the selfie for proof. Aniston’s black swimsuit, in particular, will appeal to the minimalists.

While she generally keeps a low-profile, Aniston took to Instagram on July 26 to post a picture of herself to her grid. In it, she lounged on the mystery beach wearing a low-cut, black strappy swimsuit, a tan straw hat, and clear, light-reflecting sunglasses in a square shape. She showed off her golden-blonde beach waves and glowing skin that could be seen from under her hat, and she gave the camera her signature, soft smirk. Behind her was a turquoise ocean, which looked fairly calm and low clouds peppered the sky.

She left much to the imagination and only used emojis in the caption. “👋🏼☀️❤️,” she wrote. From the angle, one can’t decipher the silhouette of her swimsuit; however, it would be reasonable to surmise that the actor was wearing a bikini, given that she’s known to love the style and wear it pretty exclusively. “If I can be the first 80 year old to go out there successfully in a bikini, then I’ll take that on,” Aniston told PEOPLE in a 2016 interview. “I don’t think anybody needs to rein in anything because of an age.”

Of course, the black swimsuit is a classic style that’s equally sleek in a bikini and as a one-piece silhouette. If you’re similarly looking to keep things simple, you should opt for the version that makes you feel the most confident. For your perfect fit, you can find various Aniston-inspired styles from TZR’s edit of black swimwear, ahead.

