For those who keep track of what celebrities wear to the beach or pool, you’ll know that for summer 2022 their focus has been on black swimsuits. First, there was Kim Kardashian, who wore a classic two-piece while on vacation with Pete Davidson. Then, a few days ago, Jennifer Aniston shared a beach selfie where she wore — you guessed it — a black swimsuit. The latest star to embrace the classic black bikini was Cindy Crawford, who rocked one on July 27. (The supermodel is on vacation and likely in Muskoka, Ontario since her family has a cottage there.)

A black bikini is a ubiquitous swimwear look, so, thankfully, Crawford tagged the brand she’s wearing in her Instagram post — that way, you know exactly which one to buy. Her two-piece set came from Melissa Odabash — a swimwear label founded by ‘90s model Melissa Odabash. Crawford’s timeless suit featured your typical triangle top and a pair of low-rise bikini bottoms. To finish, Crawford topped off her look with a white terry shacket from Simone Fan. The supermodel’s IG post generated many heart and fire emojis from her fans, including her daughter Kaia Gerber, who wrote “hot!” in the comments section.

If you’re not familiar with Odabash’s swimwear line, the brand has been a favorite with Hollywood A-listers for over a decade now. Aniston, for instance, sported one of the brand’s beach hats as early as 2007 while vacationing in Hawaii. The label’s star-studded fan base also includes other stylish stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, and Rihanna. One of Odabash’s most loyal fans is actor Eva Longoria, who has worn the label’s bikinis virtually nonstop since 2016.

To get Crawford’s classic black bikini look, shop her exact swimsuit ahead. Alternatively, you can also snag identical options from brands like Jade Swim and Vitamin A.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.