Camila Cabello Proves Boho Festival Hair Is Totally Wearable After Coachella

Camila Cabello is rarely one to color inside the lines, especially when it comes to her beauty choices. The global superstar most recently graced onlookers with a chic festival hair look when she performed at the opening ceremony of the UEFA Champions League. “It’s the biggest soccer game in Europe with a live audience of 90k and more than 400 million viewers — It’s kind of the super bowl in Europe,” describes celebrity hairstylist behind the look Dimitris Giannetos to TZR. The pro was on location in Paris to style the singer’s signature long locks — which were braided and tousled to the max for the occasion. “Camila paid a tribute to her Latin roots so we wanted the outfit and glam to [play into that], but kept the hair a bit more edgy — kind of like a Latin warrior princess,” he describes of the voluminous style.

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta was responsible for Cabello’s glam and the styling was at the hands of Mariel Haeen and Rob Zangardi. The singer’s richly pigmented white eyeshadow (that stretched across the entire lid and out past the corner of her inner eye) seemed to be the centerpiece, which tied her boho hair and white beaded outfit together. Her crisp eye makeup was emphasized with the addition of fluttery lashes strategically placed across the top lash line. Her cheeks were pinched pink and lips covered in a matte nude (so as not to pull focus from the eyes).

The hair itself has a boho-festival vibe that can easily be recreated for a flirty summer look. “It could also be a dreamy look for your wedding,” says Giannetos, who also broke down how to get the half up-half down style at home. The first step was a few pumps of Color Wow’s Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer to give some body to the hair. “I started by air drying her hair to enhance the natural texture, then added some extensions for length,” describes the pro.

He spritzed on Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray then used the GHD 1-inch curling iron to curl the hair in different directions for a more natural and effortless effect. “Then I started braiding the hair in two parts — one on each side, ending with two fish tails that connected in the back,” he shares. The expert added a few more braids in the back and tied every piece with some thread that was made of the same material as her outfit. To finish, he left two small pieces in the front to frame her face and sprayed the completed look with Ellnette by L'Oréal Paris hairspray.

