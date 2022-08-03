Nail trends come and go almost as quickly as it feels like the summer is passing by. If anything, their fleeting nature is all the more reason to get in on the fun while you can. Lately, your IG feed has probably seen an influx of nail trends like French manicures, milk bath nails, and, of course, the viral Hailey Bieber “glazed donut” nails. The pearlescent look has been absolutely everywhere thanks to Bieber and her nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, including iterations like lavender and neon yellow. Now, Ganzorigt has used her skills to create Vanessa Hudgens’ chrome rose gold nails, which might just be the prettiest thing you see all day.

Some of the world’s biggest stars gathered in Capri, Italy this week for the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef Gala to raise funds for Syrian refugees, and the looks were nothing short of glamorous. Hudgens brought the shimmer and shine in a custom rose gold Michael Kors dress with dramatic cape detail and metallic platform sandals. To match the stunning ensemble, Ganzorigt created a long, almond-shaped rose gold chrome manicure. On Instagram, the nail artist shared a video of Hudgens showing off the look, offering followers a close-up view of the eye-catching metallic moment.

In the midst of the glazed donut nail craze, Vanessa Hudgens’ rose gold manicure is a welcome reminder that the chrome trend is first and foremost bold and futuristic. Thanks to celebrities and their nail artists, there is no shortage of chrome nail inspiration. Kylie Jenner’s silver French tip manicure went rightfully viral earlier this summer and was a perfectly elegant choice for her older sister Kourtney’s Italian wedding festivities.

Kourtney Kardashian herself has also been known to love a chrome manicure. Her mirror nails brought icy coolness to the March cover of Bustle, and last year, she celebrated the holiday season with red chrome French tips. Clearly, shiny nails are not going anywhere anytime soon, and it’s easy to see why. The trend is not only versatile but an easy way to elevate your look and achieve next-level glamour — even if you’re not attending a star-studded seaside gala.