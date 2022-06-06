Sunday evening’s 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards was a big night for Vanessa Hudgens — after all she was the host of the evening’s festivities. For the televised event the High School Musical alum rocked a total of seven outfit changes, and each was just as solid as the last. It was her first red carpet beauty look — a captivating sapphire blue eyeliner situation — that had fans swooning. In fact, Hudgens started the night off with a big blue bang, if you will. To coordinate, the actor rocked a bright blue off-the-shoulder Vera Wang dress complete with a sheer cobalt train that rustled in the wind as she walked the carpet. “Mother Nature blessed me and my custom @verawang,” she shared on Instagram of the candid windy-day moment.

In addition to her sparkling cat eye, the woman of the hour donned a slicked-back hairstyle (courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano), which serendipitously happened to be a perfect match for the breeze. Her makeup was courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Tonya Brewer. To get the look the pro used a total of three key Pat McGrath products, utilizing a few shades from the iconic Mothership 1 palette. For the how-to, keep scrolling.

Brewer started by utilizing the shade ‘Blitz Blue’ to line and define Hudgens’ eyes. From there she used the color ‘Astral White’ to illuminate the inner corners of the eye and ‘Ultimate Taupe’ to define the crease line. After the shadows were blended in, Brewer used the Ultra Glide eye pencil in ‘Xtreme Black’ to tightline and create a crisp wing. For a finishing touch, Hudgens' lashes were defined with FetishEYES mascara. The rest of the look was neutral and dewy — just a pop of highlighter on the cheeks and a nude glossy lip (both also Pat McGrath).

To scoop up the exact products Brewer used on Ms. Hudgens, shop the selects below.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.