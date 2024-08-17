Even though the end of summer is in sight, there are still a few weeks of sunshine to soak up before the autumnal vibes take over. The celebrity set, for one, is making the most of every trip to the beach, each summery soirée, and especially, their remaining vacation days. Some A-listers are fitting in one last road trip, while others are planning full-blown getaways abroad. No matter which celeb-approved destination your favorite muse is hitting up this month, one thing’s for certain: their off-duty outfits are as luxe as you could imagine.

After following along with various celebrity holidays, it’s clear that Italy, Spain, and France are the most star-studded hotspots this summer — a fitting coincidence given the Paris Olympics just wrapped up. Italy has recently hosted Katy Perry and Kylie Jenner. On August 14, Perry shared a sneak peek at her sought-after travels on Instagram as she donned a wet look-inspired gown from Alessandro Vigilante. Some 1,300 miles west is Spain, where Eva Longoria and Dua Lipa have both been spotted this season. In mid-July, Eva Longoria was snapped by the paparazzi on Marbella Beach in not one, but two vibrant swimsuits. In between Spain and Italy, It girls frequently dock their yachts somewhere along the Mediterranean Sea. On Aug. 6, Kendall Jenner stopped at an islandic restaurant in Ibiza wearing a striped see-through dress from Australian brand, DISSH.

All this to say? It’s undeniably the buzziest part of summer, so expect a plethora of celebrities on vacation to pop up on your timeline this month. Keep scrolling for the most aesthetically-pleasing pics so far.

Gabrielle Union

After enjoying the last few events of the Paris Olympics, Union extended her France getaway by booking a lavish boat trip for her family on August 15. The Bring It On alum looked especially sun-kissed in a tangerine strapless bikini paired with a Beyoncé-inspired straw cowboy hat.

Salma Hayek

Bright and early on August 15, Hayek made the entire internet jealous in head-to-toe Gucci staples while catching some rays in Ibiza. While her monogrammed tote bag was instantly recognizable, her checkered-print mini dress and chic sun hat deserve appreciation, too.

Katy Perry

While boating around Italy on August 14, Perry looked fresh out of the water in a nude V-neck midi dress from Alessandro Vigilante, adorned with dangly fringe that mimicked water droplets.

Dua Lipa

It’s unclear where Lipa is enjoying her time away from the spotlight, but wherever it is, the dress code is purely bikinis. On August 13, she shared a mirror selfie with her 87 million IG followers. She styled a floral-embellished yellow bikini from celeb-favorite swimwear label, Heavy Manners.

Jessica Alba

This summer, Alba has jumped from one vacation to the next, starting in Milan, Mykonos, France, and back to Mykonos again. On August 9, the A-lister grabbed a photo with her children in a lace cutout-heavy maxi dress from Colombia-based resortwear label, Waimari.

Kendall Jenner

BACKGRID

In the middle of the Mediterranean Sea on August 6, Jenner made a pitstop at a restaurant in Ibiza. As mentioned, she was snapped by the paparazzi in a partially sheer striped dress from Australia-based label, DISSH. Her floor-length maxi acted as a cover-up for her Calzedonia bikini. She approved the flip flop renaissance with a sleek black pair from The Row.

Victoria Beckham

This summer, Beckham has spent as much time with her children as she can. In her August 1 photo dump, Beckham hugged her 13-year-old child, Harper in a red one-piece swimsuit layered underneath distressed jean shorts. She kept a low-profile by popping on a black baseball cap.

Kate Hudson

Inside an opulent sauna on August 1, Hudson was all smiles in a violet bikini from small Australian swimwear label, Bamba. The Golden Globe winner packed this combo for her trip to Athens, where she stayed at the One & Only Aesthesis for what was in her words a “beautiful experience.”

Sofia Vergara

On July 30, Vergara hosted her friends and family in Monaco for a memorable vacation before filming for America’s Got Talent began. On an evening out, the Modern Family alum looked especially summery in a white and purple midi dress topped with various floral motifs. She carried a Chanel top-handle bag in metallic gold for a touch of glamour.

Emma Roberts

A week after announcing her headline-making engagement to her now-fiancé Cody John, Roberts booked a celebratory trip to Saint Tropez. According to her July 27 IG post, it was undeniably a stylish experience as she paired an emerald green bikini top with matching low-rise shorts, both from Montce Swim. Instead of lots of bling, the Scream Queens alum accessorized with a Lele Sadoughi crochet bucket hat and cat-eye sunglasses from Karen Wazen.

Kylie Jenner

In true Jenner fashion, the Khy founder styled her brand’s Smooth Stretch Capri Catsuit in black during her trip to Italy on July 22. She showed off the striking open back as she posed inside a (presumably) five-star hotel.

Pamela Anderson

On July 20, Anderson enjoyed the calm before the storm that will surely come from her upcoming cookbook in the south of France. The Baywatch star channeled her penchant for minimalism in a white linen midi dress and black ballet flats.

Lori Harvey

In case you don’t follow Harvey on IG (why not?), here’s a recap of what you’ve missed: endless enviable ensembles with a quiet luxury flair. Ever the see-through enthusiast, on July 19, Harvey embodied model off-duty realness in a partially sheer blouse and matching high-waisted shorts while strolling around Saint Tropez.

Eva Longoria

SPLASH NEWS / BACKGRID

Following a busy press tour for her new Apple TV+ series, Land of Women, Longoria jetted off to Marbella, Spain for some bikini-clad R&R. On July 17, she sported a tangerine swimsuit set, complete with a triangle top and side-tie bottoms.

Sydney Sweeney

While living her Mamma Mia dreams in the Greek Islands on July 11, Sweeney delivered major vacation outfit inspo in a patterned mini dress from Zimmermann alongside lace-up Isabel Marant ballet flats, and a peach shoulder bag from Australia-based label, Oroton.

Sabrina Carpenter

In between promoting her new album, Short n’ Sweet, performing for sold-out festivals, and starring on magazine covers (hi, Variety), Carpenter fit a well-deserved vacay into her packed schedule. On July 11, the Espresso singer embarked on an intimate trip with her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan. In her corresponding IG post, she styled a timeless red one-piece suit.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez spent a majority of the summer in the Hamptons with her family — including her 55th Bridgerton-themed birthday party. The multi-hyphenate celebrated the 4th of July on a lavender farm in the Hamptons. She leaned into the floral vibes with a rose-embellished button-down alongside cropped tan trousers, both from Ralph Lauren. Brown flip flops (also from — you guessed it — Ralph Lauren) rounded out her outdoor OOTD.

Camila Morrone

On July 2, on a cruise outside her luxury boutique hotel in Positano, Le Sirenuse, the Daisy Jones & The Six star chose white-on-white pieces, including a strapless bandeau top and a matching linen maxi skirt. In the same IG dump, she also wore a black-and-white maxi skirt and a coordinating crop top from Emporio Sirenuse, an Italian resort and ready-to-wear brand.