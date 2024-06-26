Amidst the return of jellies and flatforms, another early aughts shoe is poised for a major comeback this season: the flip flop. Once reserved for beach hangs or laidback lazying around the house, the flat thong style is getting quite the 2024 glow up.

The rubbery, flimsy styles of yesteryear are being swapped for sleek leather ones thanks to brands like Chanel and The Row with interesting details like dainty embellishments or subtle platforms for a little extra height. Even OG flip flop brand Havaianas are offering upgrades via a high-profile brand collab with Dolce & Gabbana (which retail for a cool $138 — quite the spike for the typically $20 shoe).

This flip flop renaissance has also brought in fresh ways to wear them, beyond swimsuits, jean shorts, and cover-ups. These days, you’ll see the sandals paired with everything from formal dresses and casual suiting to roomy denim. “I actually wear my slim black Havaianas to almost everything at the moment,” says Swedish content creator and TV personality Alexandra Eklund. “I often have flip flops during summer even when me and my boyfriend go out for dinner or attend events [...] Since flip flops are quite laid back I often match them to a more dressed up piece like a blouse with puff sleeves or a dress. A great item that is also trending right now is the very classic drop waist dress, which I believe is a perfect match to the flip flop.”

Fashion writer and editor Michelle Li seconds this notion, adding that she likes to wear the footwear with breezy midi or maxi skirts or more structured dresses. “I love accessorizing with anklets and toe rings lately to make them feel more dressed up. I also pay attention to the hemlines of my skirt or pants, if they're beaded and sequined it balances out nicely with some flip flops. And a pedicure always helps too.”

Make flip flops a regular in your summer outfit rotation with the style inspiration ahead.

Summer Suit

@nlmarilyn

For an office-ready look, straight-leg denim, a boxy blazer, and black leather flip flops will never steer you wrong, especially when accessorized with heirloom-inspired jewelry and and of-the-moment extra-large tote. Chanel’s new leather flip flops are an ideal option for a more formal yet understated, work-appropriate look.

Set It Up

@sophielopez

Take a page from stylist Sophie Lopez’s book and add some color and Y2K throwbacks to your flip flop look. A breezy citrus set and metallic sandals are the one-and-done formula that’ll serve you well all summer. As an added bonus snatch this vintage Louis Vuitton pochette handle bag from 2005 — it’s a total conversation starter.

All Dressed Up

@linhniller

Yes, flip flops can even take you through wedding season or more formal affairs, it’s just about how you style them. This drop-waist maxi is grounded nicely with a sleek pair of black flip flops. Opt for The Row’s buzzy Ginza style for a trend-setting moment.

Boys Club

@aalexandraeklund

Eklund proves that roomy menswear staples work nicely with classic rubber flip flop, elevating them a bit so they don’t read overtly casual. Distressed baggy denim and an oversized button down are prime for a day of running errands or a quick coffee run. For a touch of luxury, add a cool designer shopper and sleek silver jewelry.

Print Party

@himichelleli

You can still lean into the vacay-ready vibes flip flops have always been known for. Kick things up a notch like Michelle Li with a bit of pattern play by way of airy cropped floral culottes, a striped tank, and neutral sandals. While casual in nature, this playful combo is great for weekend brunching or a summer Friday happy hour.