There might still be a whole month of summer left, but it’s already solidified itself as one for the books, mainly because it included the vacation of a lifetime. Yes, this week I returned from a seven-day Croatian cruise excursion, where my sister and I sailed through several iconic cities and ports along the Adriatic sea. And while the cruise concept may evoke images of massive 3,000-person vessels filled with late-night bingo marathons and all-you-can-buffets, this experience was very different. My tour, hosted by Unforgettable Travel Company, included a much smaller luxury ship that accommodates no more than about 40 people, making for a more curated and intimate experience. For a week I walked the medieval cobblestone streets of Split and Dubrovnik, tasted oysters in the peaceful village of Slano, kayaked and hiked through the majestic Mljet National Park, and visited the mystical Blue Caves in Bisevo. With such a diverse itinerary, you can imagine my outfits needed to follow suit — and align with the hot Mediterranean temps.

I’m happy to report that despite this being one of the bigger trips I’ve taken in quite some time, I still managed to fit all my items in a carry-on suitcase (I haven’t checked a bag in years). This required strategy and precision and lots of multitasking essentials. For starters, I ensured all of my clothing was relatively lightweight in terms of fabric. Even the few denim items I packed were softer and more compact in shape — think shift dresses and shorts. Everything else was either linen, breezy standard cotton, and thin airy silks.

Another crucial component was the versatility of everything I packed. I wanted a majority of what I packed to be repurposed throughout the trip. I leaned heavily on co-ord sets that could mixed and matched for walking tours and also used as coverup separates for the daily swim stops we made along our tour. Easy one-and-done mini dresses also proved invaluable to me as they took me from daytime adventures to more formal evening dinners and activities without a hitch. Also, crisp roomy white-button downs that can be dressed up or down are a staple for any trip I take at any point in the year, and this one was no different.

Ahead, see all the low-maintenance outfits that helped me navigate Croatia in style.

Breezy Mini Dresses

Angela Melero

A little white dress is a summer staple for a reason — well, several, actually. For one, they pack nicely and take up little space in a suitcase. They also can elevate a look with little to no effort. This dress from MESHKI is a prime example as its drop waist silhouette and shirred bodice make for an elegant ensemble, even when grounded with simple sneakers and a straw handbag.

Cool Denim

Angela Melero

I will likely always own some form of a denim shift dress. I love a sleeveless style as it serves me well year-round. In the colder months, I’ll layer it over long-sleeved turtlenecks and tights and in the summer, I’ll wear it over a bathing suit or shell tank. My little denim multitasker worked overtime in Croatia as I wore it on multiple occasions, including a particularly memorable stop in fisherman town of Slano, where I did a little oyster-tasting and wine sipping. A vintage silk headscarf and mesh flats allowed for a true cottagecore moment.

PJ Sets

Angela Melero

If you’re still designating pajama sets for bedtime, you’re missing out on a a number of styling opportunities. This set from Araminta James was a catch-all in that it kept me cool and comfy for a day of boat deck hanging and sightseeing and covered me up in-between morning dips in the Adriatic.

Seasonal Suiting

Angela Melero

Yes, summer suits are a thing, especially if they come in lightweight fabrics like linen. This watercolor blazer-trouser co-ord from COS — made in collaboration with artists Tabata Shibori is living proof. The sleek multi-color pattern and sheer material worked nicely for evenings out in port cities and more formal dinners and activities. It’s deceptively chic and sophisticated, but with the feel of your favorite sleepwear.

Easy Separates

Angela Melero

For more active days of heavy walking and kayaking, I opted for simple separates that could be work over my swimsuit. My trusty jean shorts and oversized button-down combo came in handy here as they travel well in elements like water and dirt trails. In lieu of a luxury handbag, I opted for a sleek nylon crossbody that allowed me to be handsfree and prepared for anything.