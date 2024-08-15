And just like that, summer is coming to an end. While the August heat brings more laidback soirées spent in proper air conditioning, the dog days of summer simply don’t apply to the style industry. Even though the next round of A-list affairs won’t pick up speed until September (mark your calendar for the Emmy Awards and Fashion Week), the last month of the season does supply an assortment of noteworthy fashion news. Between new and exciting storefronts, launches, and collaborations, these updates are guaranteed to alleviate the burgeoning post-summer blues.

If you’re looking to stock your closet before fall, you’re in luck because a few major stores will open in August. For starters, Givenchy opened a permanent flagship store on Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive that’s already drawn in quite a crowd. Around the same time, Axel Arigato announced the launch of its first-ever shop, as well. The Sweden-based label will make its American debut in Manhattan in mid-September. What’s more, Parisian street style label, ba&sh completed its summer-long pop-up streak in the Hamptons with a bang. Toward the end of the month, it offered a limited run of statement-making hats from emerging NYC brand, Cafe Society.

But wait — there’s more. This month, various celebrity-filled campaigns dropped left and right. Bright and early on August 1, the month started off strong thanks to Cardi B’s photoshoot with Marc Jacobs. With the atelier’s Lil Link purse in hand, the mom-to-be tapped into the designer-approved zebra print renaissance in a patterned mini dress. WNBA breakout athlete, Angel Reese also made headlines this month. She collaborated with Reebok on a collection of clothes and footwear — in the corresponding ad, Reese shimmered in a metallic silver workout set that’s practically made for pilates princesses. And then there’s Chloë Bailey, who posed as the campaign star of the Lizzo-led shapewear brand, Yitty.

Keep scrolling to read up on the most important fashion news that August has in store.

Givenchy Opens Permanent Flagship Store On Rodeo Drive

Courtesy of Givenchy

Believe it or not, Givenchy only has nine stores in the U.S. In August, the atelier reached double digits with a location on Rodeo Drive. The home of Givenchy’s first-ever flagship on the West Coast consists of a nearly 8,000-square-foot structure designed by renowned architect, Frank Lloyd Wright. “For Givenchy’s first permanent store in L.A., it was important to select a space that would resonate with our brand,” Valerie Leon, president of the Americas at Givenchy shared in a release. “Given Hubert de Givenchy’s love of art and architecture, the Frank Lloyd Wright building felt like the right choice, and the opportunity to bring Givenchy to life there was inspiring,” she added.

Inside the all-white geometric building, which opened in 1954, customers are able to shop Givenchy’s entire Pre-Fall 2024 collection, as well as a few selected pieces from the label’s Fall/Winter 2024 line. Expect structured suits in a variety of neutrals, summer-to-fall transitional wear, and autumnal maxi dresses on the racks and shelves.

Gigi Hadid’s Knitwear Label Launches New Collection

Just two years after Hadid created her own knitwear label, Guest In Residence, the founder is back again with her third Fall/Winter collection. In mid-August, the brand teased the upcoming drop with an aesthetically-pleasing video with Hadid at the helm, of course. Then, on August 15, the new assortment of cozy cardigans, autumnal socks, and model off-duty knitwear popped up online. Even though the label kept the launch under wraps, Hadid’s devoted fanbase was immediately excited — the teaser video garnered over 150,000 views on Instagram within just a few hours.

Cardi B Stars In Marc Jacobs’ Latest Campaign

August is turning out to be Cardi B’s busiest month of the year. Just a few hours after the rapper announced her third pregnancy on August 1, Marc Jacobs shared imagery from Cardi’s new campaign. As she posed in front of a dark red background (how fitting for fall), Cardi showed off the label’s Lil Link purse alongside a zebra-print mini dress. In a second set-up, the multi-hyphenate swapped her body-hugging mini dress for another Marc Jacobs moment: an autumnal fur coat also in zebra print. Regardless of how eye-catching her textured topper was, the focus of the ‘fit was Marc Jacobs’ fiery red Tote Bag, which is shockingly still available to shop.

Naked Cashmere’s Sister Label NONAME Opens Its Doors

If you’re an avid TZR reader, the brand Naked Cashmere might ring a bell. On the cover of TZR’s latest issue back in May, the corresponding star, Brooke Shields styled sleek black shorts from the ethically-sourced label. Fast-forward to August 19, Naked Cashmere’s sister brand, NONAME is launching its debut collection on August 19. According to a press release, the Fall 2024 drop will include an assortment of “gender-neutral, cashmere styles including sweaters, pants, skirts, dresses, and accessories.” Given it falls under the Naked Cashmere family tree, you can expect celebrity fans like Kelly Rutherford, Emma Stone, and Demi Moore to join the NONAME club ASAP.

ba&sh Hosts Series Of Pop-Ups At Southampton Store

Courtesy of ba&sh

Ever since the start of summer, the Hamptons have been buzzing with tourists and pop-ups alike. ba&sh is getting in on the sartorial action by hosting a slew of emerging designers at their Southampton store. From August 7 to the 19, L.A.-based jewelry designer, Karen Lazar will set up shop at ba&sh, offering a slew of affordable bracelets, rings, necklaces, earrings, and more. Then, from August 22 to September 2, get your hands on hats from New York brand, Cafe Society. Whether you’re in your Western, easy luxury, or cool-girl era, there’s an en vogue hat to elevate the vibes.

Heaven Mayhem Launches Brooches

If you keep tabs on Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Jasmine Tookes’ applause-worthy accessories, there’s a chance you’re already familiar with Heaven Mayhem. On August 8 — just a year after the L.A.-based label launched — it dropped a collection of brooches, all of which ring in at $100 or less. There are five of-the-moments styles available, two in curved silver silhouettes and three in eccentric gold shapes. This new release comes at a perfect time in the cultural zeitgeist as retro-inspired brooches are taking over the runways.

Axel Arigato Opens First Store In Manhattan

Courtesy of Axel Arigato

For its ten-year anniversary, Swedish label, Axel Arigato just secured its spot as a celeb go-to by announcing the opening of its first flagship store in Manhattan. A-list New Yorkers like Katie Holmes and Emily Ratajkowski are already fans of the brand’s Scandi style — especially the out-of-the-box sneakers, flats, and slip-ons. However, with the September 19 opening of label’s store, you can expect minimalist lovers like Jennifer Lawrence and Blake Lively to secure their own favorites, too. Stay tuned to TZR for more deets as the highly-anticipated launch date gets closer.

Indian Designer Anamika Khanna Partners With H&M

Courtesy of H&M

Over the years, H&M has acquired an impressive circuit of designer collaborations. It partnered with Stella McCartney in 2005, Versace in 2011, Balmain in 2015, Erdem in 2017, Simone Rocha in 2021, and Mugler in 2023. The latest to join the roster is celebrated Indian designer, Anamika Khanna. Before the September 5 drop, the labels offered a sneak peek at the partnership, which blends H&M’s signature contemporary tailoring and loungewear with Khanna’s traditional Indian glamour. Alongside heavily-patterned sets, striking suits, and a few accessories custom made in India, this collection will offer an eclectic finish to your fall rotation.

Copenhagan Staple, ROTATE’s Flagship Store Opens In Its Home City

After recently celebrating its sixth anniversary, the Copenhagen-based womenswear label, ROTATE opened its first flagship location on August 5. This signifies a new chapter for the esteemed brand as its elevated basics, timeless outerwear, and neutral numbers galore are available to purchase in a physical retail space designed by architect, Thibaut Allgayer. “We have had a strong sense of the world that our brand has existed in for so many years, that the opening of the store is an organic progression,” said Jeanette Madsen and Thora Validmars, the creative directors of ROTATE, in a press release.

EB Denim Drops New Denim Outerwear

Courtesy of EB Denim

Ever since the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, when Taylor Swift gave EB Denim her stamp of approval in a corseted mini dress, the label has become a celebrity favorite. In case you didn’t snag Swift’s exact denim mini, you’re in luck because the brand just launched its Fall/Winter 2024 collection complete with 11 new pieces, including two dresses, one bomber jacket, one trench coat, and seven new jeans.

Reebok Collabs With Angel Reese

Courtesy of Reebok

Whether or not you’re a hardcore basketball fan, you’ll be drawn to Angel Reese’s newest collab with Reebok. Similar to the color scheme of her WNBA team, the Chicago Sky, the drop features a bold palette of icy blue and silver chrome. “I am honored to unveil my first collection with Reebok, and worked hand in hand with the brand to ensure each and every piece is designed to elicit confidence and expression,” said Reese in a press release for “Reebok by Angel.” Come August 23, vintage-looking sneakers, shiny workout sets, and exercise-ready jackets (just to name a few pieces) will be available to shop online and in-store.

LoveShackFancy Teams Up With Stanley On Coquette-Ish Tumblers

If you haven’t already splurged on a Stanley cup (or two), now’s your chance. On August 6, LoveShackFancy, a.k.a. the ultimate coquette brand, teamed up with Stanley on a new line of water bottles and tumblers. To no surprise, the 40 oz. Quencher ($60), 20 oz. Quencher ($45), 20 oz. Slim Bottle ($45), and 12 oz. Slim Bottle ($40) in the patterned colors pink, purple, cream, and blue sold out within minutes. However, you can still secure a cup on Stanley’s website — if you’re quick enough, that is.

Chlöe Bailey Is The Face Of YITTY’s New Campaign

Courtesy of Yitty

As mentioned, Bailey is the newest It girl to front a campaign for Lizzo’s shapewear brand, YITTY. Bright and early on August 1, the newest collection of shapewear was released online, complete with 16 pieces that double as underwear and outerwear. VIP members can shop the YITTY drop for under $30 — an impressive deal given these must-haves offer both moisture-wicking properties and four-way stretch fabric. Some fan-favorites include the Nearly Naked Shapewear Plunge Bra ($12), the Convertible Sculpting Shapewear Dress ($21), and the Nearly Naked Shapewear Strappy Bodysuit ($16).