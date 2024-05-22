When it comes to celebrity closets, there’s no denying the Kardashians have the most enviable swimsuit collection of all. This season alone, almost every sister has styled an applause-worthy suit on their Instagram — Kourtney Kardashian made headlines in a vintage Dior by John Galliano bikini, Kylie Jenner got her hands on a 28-year-old Chanel two-piece, Kim Kardashian wore a new style from her latest SKIMS Swim drop, and Khloë Kardashian shared a close-up of her metallic set. And last but not least, on May 21, Kendall Jenner shimmered in a satin green bikini from Calzedonia Swim — a look that kickstarted her new partnership with the Italian label.

While Jenner has been a fan of Calzedonia’s top-notch hosiery since 2019 (just like other fashion muses like Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, and Taylor Swift), her latest campaign marked the first time she donned one of the brand’s highly-rated swimsuits — but it certainly won’t be the last. On Tuesday afternoon, Jenner shared the imagery on Instagram, which was photographed by Cameron Hammond — the same photographer behind Bieber’s swimsuit-clad Rhode Skin campaign. Hammond captured Jenner on a beach wearing the aforementioned olive green bikini, complete with a triangle halter-top and stringy Brazilian-cut bottoms. In order to let her sultry two-piece grab all the worthy attention, the 818 founder opted for minimal accessories — just a chunky gold bracelet from Mega layered alongside coordinating thinner bands, and small matching hoop earrings.

Courtesy of Calzedonia

In true Jenner fashion, she shared a variety of pics from the photoshoot, which showcased every possible angle of her Calzedonia must-have. During a poolside set-up, Jenner’s green towel acted as her top while she ditched her ruched bra altogether. Perhaps she was trying to avoid harsh tan lines because she only wore the low-waisted bottoms and the bracelet stack.

The best part about Jenner’s Calzedonia collab? Her exact bikini is still available to shop — as well as a few more sets in the same satin sheen. However, like many Jenner-approved numbers, it’s bound to sell out fast. While you still can, shop the curated edit below to add Jenner’s green co-ord to your warm weather wardrobe.