If you’ve been keeping tabs on which celebrities have attended the Olympics so far, you know their game-day attire certainly isn’t lacking in patriotism. Some A-listers have chosen pieces from French ateliers like Dior (a fitting selection for the Paris Summe Games), however, many American stars have been spotted in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren — the official outfitter of Team USA. Kendall Jenner, Jessica Chastain, Nina Dobrev, Dr. Jill Biden, and others have even gotten their hands on pieces from the label’s special Olympics collection. Most recently, on Aug. 8, Gabrielle Union styled a sporty skirt set by the designer, including chic accents with a Parisian flair.

While en route to the men's basketball semifinal between USA and Serbia, Union was snapped by the paparazzi next to her husband, Dwyane Wade — a former Olympian for Team USA basketball at the 2004 and 2008 Games. Even though this wasn’t her first Olympic event, the Bring It On actor pulled out all the stops with her OOTD. Tapping into her penchant for classic tailoring, Union started her look with a navy blue blazer from Ralph Lauren, complete with rolled-up sleeves and statement gold buttons. A white pleated mini skirt peeped out from underneath her timeless linen topper. The custom Olympics patch toward the hem confirmed it to be a (now sold-out) Ralph Lauren design from Team USA’s village-wear line — the same number Beyoncé donned in her July 27 Instagram post. Usually, Union reaches for sky-high pumps or statement boots, however this time, the fashion muse selected chunky white sneakers, also courtesy of — you guessed it — Ralph Lauren. From there, she gave her preppy co-ord a posh finish with a brown Saint Laurent crossbody bag and a diamond pendant necklace from Tiffany & Co.

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID

Union has been in Paris since the second weekend of the Olympics. One of the first events she attended was the artistic gymnastics women's floor exercise final on Aug. 5. Union cheered on Simone Biles and Suni Lee in another Ralph Lauren ensemble. She took an even sportier approach with a navy fit-and-flare workout dress adorned with red and white stripes along the halter-neck collar and the criss-cross back. Then, Union tied Team USA’s opening ceremony Oxford shirt around her waist. Similar to her latest look, she accessorized with minimal jewelry — just her wedding ring and black sunglasses.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment

Unfortunately, the Paris Olympics are coming to an end this weekend. However, that doesn’t mean the celebrity looks will die down just yet, so keep an eye out for Union at the final competitions. In the meantime, channel her entire sporty outfit via the curated edit below.