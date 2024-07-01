As one of the longest-running music festivals in the world (it debuted in the summer of 1970), the Glastonbury Festival inevitably has a decades-long history of notable outfits from its celebrity attendees. Just like Coachella, the England-based fête has established a signature aesthetic over its 53-year run — one that Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, and Alexa Chung have contributed to (Moss’ belted mini dress and Hunter mud boots combo from 2005 is still the sartorial blueprint). And this year, from June 26 to June 30, stars like Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Dua Lipa, and more continued the festival’s style streak with a slew of enviable ensembles.

As seen this weekend’, A-list Glastonbury-goers style easy-breezy summer staples with a cool-girl flair — think distressed band tees, metallic mini dresses, Penny Lane coats, and of course, Hunter rain boots. Pugh was one of the first fashion muses to deliver her take on festival fashion as she styled a semi-sheer black gown with Doc Martens. The morning after she headlined Glastonbury, Lipa was photographed wearing a leather-heavy look complete with combat boots from The Attico. Then there was Glastonbury royalty Chung who gave off major coquette-ish vibes in a yellow slip dress from celeb-approved label Dôen that’s surprisingly still available to shop.

And that’s certainly not all. Keep scrolling for the best fashion moments from Glastonbury — and take notes in case you manage to snag tickets to next year’s bash.

Florence Pugh

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

On Friday evening, the Oscar nominee gave a nod to her Midsommar character by pairing a halter-neck black dress with an ethereal flower crown. Her LBD featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slits on either side. She made headlines with her chunky lace-up boots.

Dua Lipa

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

While walking around the venue, Worthy Farm, Lipa was snapped by paparazzi holding hands with her boyfriend, Callum Turner. The “Dance the Night” singer looked oh-so edgy in a casual tank top from Courrèges coupled with an Ann Demeulemeester cargo apron. A Tiffany & Co. cross pendant necklace and combat boots from The Attico rounded out her off-duty outfit.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

For the first of five on-stage looks during her June 28 performance, Lipa stunned in a custom lace-embellished mini dress from Versace. She danced along to her hits “Training Season” and “Houdini” in Ann Demeulemeester knee-high boots and an assortment of eye-catching jewels from Tiffany & Co.

Ki Price/WireImage/Getty Images

Just a few songs later, Lipa changed into a custom rhinestone-covered bodysuit from Loewe topped with a statement studded belt.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Lipa kept the leather theme going with a custom halter-neck mini dress from Chrome Hearts. Her striking mini felt straight up her alley with its lace-up bodice and the skirt’s distressed hemline.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The outfit changes just kept coming as she ditched her Chrome Hearts get-up for a cropped Shakespears Sister band tee and high-waisted zebra-print hot pants from Michael Schmidt Studios. She accessorized with the same Tiffany & Co. bling, but added long leather gloves and a low-hanging white belt for extra shine.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

And last but not least, Lipa closed out her jaw-dropping performance in another custom co-ord — this time, it was a white two-piece set from Acne Studios constructed out of old T-shirts.

Alexa Chung

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Chung has been attending Glastonbury since 2008, so on June 28 she used her festival expertise to style a lacy yellow slip dress from Dôen with a matching cozy cardigan. From there, she layered on an elongated windbreaker and chose knee-high boots as her footwear of the day. The best part about her latest look? You can still shop her exact dress for under $500.

Sienna Miller

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

On June 28, the reigning Glastonbury queen was spotted wearing a zip-up checkered print jacket with baggy white jeans. She braced for the mud with ankle rain boots.

Cara Delevingne & Anya Taylor-Joy

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

The dynamic duo enjoyed the sun in semi-coordinating OOTDs while strolling around the grounds on June 28. Delevingne, for one, wore a laidback white tank with light-wash jean shorts and a tied button-down. Taylor-Joy went a more feminine route in a satin Rabanne tank, a flowy white mini skirt, and waterproof boots from Sorel.

Mel C

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Bright and early on June 29, Mel C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice opted for a minimalistic tan set with a short-sleeve button-down on top and matching high-waisted shorts. A dark green bralette peeked out from underneath her oversized topper and a black crossbody bag.

Lila Moss

Just as her mother Kate Moss did almost 20 years ago, Moss delivered a stellar lewk for Glastonbury. On Friday, the model posted a photo of her wearing a butterfly-inspired mini dress from Rat & Boa on her Instagram story.

Maya Jama

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

During D-Block Europe’s set on June 28, the Love Island UK host was all smiles in a matching skirt set from Dior’s Plan de Paris line.

Camila Cabello

Harry Durrant/Getty Images Entertainment

Just a few hours after her fourth studio album C,XOXO dropped online, Cabello performed some of her new songs live in a cutout-heavy tank top, a slim leather mini skirt, and thigh-high platform boots.

Shania Twain

Harry Durrant/Getty Images Entertainment

On June 30, Twain took to the iconic Pyramid Stage in a voluminous pink overcoat which concealed the micro-mini sequin LBD underneath.

Janelle Monáe

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Monáe matched Pugh’s sartorial energy in a matching Midsommar-esque flower crown and coordinating knee-high boots covered in 3D roses. She let her accessories grab all the worthy attention with a seemingly simple black bodysuit.

Avril Lavigne

Harry Durrant/Getty Images Entertainment

In the midst of her top-notch set, the “Girlfriend” singer was captured in a plethora of classic Lavigne punk numbers, including a weathered bomber jacket, a pleated plaid mini skirt, and lace-up black boots.

SZA

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Following Lipa and Coldplay’s performances on the final day of festivities, SZA made her Glastonbury debut in a tattered mini dress with contrasting animal print embellishments.

Grace Carter

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

The burgeoning U.K.-based pop star wore a Barbour black jacket with a fringed white tank top and a coordinating maxi skirt.

Marina Abramović

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Serbian artist Ambramović led a seven-minute silence for peace while on stage on Friday afternoon. She posed in a custom peace sign-looking two-piece from Riccardo Tisci.

Annie Mac

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The Irish DJ embraced maximalism on the first day of Glastonbury. For starters, Mac gave the slogan T-shirt trend their stamp of approval alongside an elongated red jacket. From there, they slipped on leopard print bottoms and carried a neon green crossbody bag for extra drama.