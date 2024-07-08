When it comes to relationships between a celebrity and a designer label, there are few as steadfast as Salma Hayek’s link to Gucci. Their alliance can be traced back to 1997, when Hayek styled a white Gucci slip dress at the AIDS Project Los Angeles Fashion Benefit hosted by Tom Ford, the atelier’s creative director at that point. Fast forward 26 years, and the fashion muse has worn Gucci to the Cannes Film Festival, the Golden Globe Awards, the Oscars, and every A-list affair in between (multiple times over). And most recently, on July 7, Hayek styled a full Gucci look at Wimbledon, complete with various nautical-inspired numbers — proving that her affinity for the label stretches to daytime fêtes, too.

On the seventh day of the iconic London-based tennis tournament, the House of Gucci star arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet alongside her husband, Kering’s chief executive officer François Henri-Pinault. Instead of going the traditional tenniscore route with her OOTD, Hayek chose a slew of boat-ready staples, starting with a navy and white striped T-shirt adorned with Gucci’s instantly-recognizable red emblem. From there, she layered a dark blue tweed jacket overtop her trademark tee, which coordinated to her pleated navy trousers. Even though her choice of footwear was hidden from the paparazzi’s lens, Hayek’s carry-all of the day was clear as day. She selected the Gucci Jackie 1961 Shoulder Bag in cream with gold hardware — one of her go-to handbags for street style soirées. The Oscar winner kept her accessories to a minimum and rounded out her luxe look with wraparound black sunglasses and mixed metal rings.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Since Wimbledon runs for another week (it ends on July 14), there’s a chance Hayek will be spotted in the stands once more, so be sure to keep an eye out. In the meantime, channel the actor’s latest co-ord with the curated edit below. And hurry, because her exact T-shirt is still available to shop — for now, that is.