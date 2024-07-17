Whenever a celebrity embarks on a press tour, the enviable looks don’t just stop as soon as their project releases. Sometimes, A-listers will keep the style train going via a post-promo-trail getaway delivering a slew of vacation outfits. Most recently, after endless appearances for her new Apple TV+ series, Land of Women, Eva Longoria jetted off to Marbella, Spain for a beachside vacay with her husband and their son. On July 16, while frolicking on the beach, Longoria styled a classic white bikini alongside a few notable summer essentials.

The actor has maintained a surprisingly low profile on this Spain holiday so far. However, on Tuesday afternoon, she was finally snapped by the paparazzi during a family day at Marbella Beach. The Young and the Restless alum was all smiles in a white-on-white bikini, which appears to be a two-piece set from American swimwear designer, Melissa Odabash. Her triangle bralette was adorned with a chic gold charm that connected the two plunging pads — a fitting selection given charm embellishments are taking over the street style scene right now. The fashion muse paired her flattering top with low-waisted bikini bottoms complete with stringy ties on each side. From there, she accessorized with a wide-brimmed woven hat that featured a sleek black ribbon around the crown as well as square-shaped sunglasses. Longoria matched her minimal jewelry to her Melissa Odabash co-ord via double layered gold necklaces and a coordinating thin chain bracelet.

SPLASH / BACKGRID

On July 17, the award-winning actor was spotted on Marbella Beach once again. For her second day in Spain, Longoria went a more colorful route with a vibrant orange swimsuit. Her latest look mirrored the silhouette of her all-white bikini as she wore a triangle top and tie-side bottoms. The only difference was the bralette’s straps, as they were in a halter-neck shape this time.

SPLASH NEWS / BACKGRID

It seems Longoria’s much-deserved getaway is just getting started, so keep an eye on her Instagram for another potential close-up. In the meantime, channel all of her recent swimwear selections by shopping the curated edit below.