Ever since Ciara released her first album, Goodies in 2004, leather looks have been an essential part of her signature aesthetic. Over the years, she’s styled luxe patent pieces in music videos, on red carpets, at concerts, and every soirée in between (fans still aren’t over her custom leather Balmain gown at the 2024 SAG Awards). And just when fashion enthusiasts thought they’d seen it all from the multi-hyphenate, on Aug. 13, Ciara gave leather bell-bottoms her stamp of approval alongside a slew of cool-girl separates.

While enjoying a day off from her best-selling tour with Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliot, Ciara was individually spotted out and about in New York — just 24 hours after their joint performance at Barclays Stadium in Brooklyn. The A-lister posed for the paparazzi in her latest off-stage outfit, which was just as attention-grabbing as her costumes from the evening prior. For starters, the style muse chose a striped long-sleeve soccer jersey from Le PÈRE, a burgeoning menswear label based in Brooklyn. Instead of continuing the sporty vibes, Ciara went an edgier route in the aforementioned leather bottoms, complete with silver zippers that stretched down each leg and wide-cut hems that flared out from below the knee. On the red carpet, she frequently reaches for sky-high Christian Louboutins. However, this timel Ciara chose black sneakers that barely peeked out from her trousers.

To give her contrasting co-ord an elevated flair, Ciara carried the Hermès HAC Birkin 40 in a dark gray hue with silver palladium hardware. The highly-coveted carry-all is more elongated than the Birkin 25 or 30 and frequently retails for over $28,500. Earlier in the day, the Birkin bag was spacious enough to transport her dog, Love (more on that later). From there, Ciara rounded out her OOTD with ‘60s-inspired cat-eye sunglasses from California-based label, ERL and a statement silver chain necklace.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Just a few hours before Ciara made headlines in leather bell-bottoms, she was photographed in another striking set with even more leather. Her first look on Tuesday was a cropped bomber and matching baggy joggers, both topped in classic black leather. She accessorized with an oversized coordinating baseball cap, the same Birkin 40, and chunky sneakers. Ciara’s 16-carat engagement ring also made an eye-catching appearance.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

As her successful tour comes to a close later this month, keep an eye out for more applause-worthy ‘fits from Ciara in the coming days. While you await her next street style set, jump onboard the bell-bottom bandwagon by shopping the curated edit below.