Believe it or not, the Paris Olympics have already come to an end. That’s right — after two weeks of unforgettable performances from athletes like Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Katie Ledecky, the five Olympic rings are coming down from the Eiffel Tower. While this is a bittersweet moment for all, it also marks the official countdown to the next event: the L.A. Olympics in 2028. For the Olympics handover, American stars born in L.A. took to the stage at the Paris closing ceremony. L.A. native, Billie Eilish, for one, styled a menswear-inspired outfit with patriotic accents to perform her hit song, “Birds Of A Feather.”

After a multi-hour theatrical production in Stade de France — the national stadium of France — the camera jumped continents to America, where the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Snoop Dogg, and Eilish were waiting on a beach. Following the Red Hot Chili Peppers rendition of “Can’t Stop,” all eyes went to Eilish. During her applause-worthy performance, the Grammy-winning artist stayed true to her penchant for oversized pieces with an ultra-baggy white polo shirt from Ralph Lauren — a fitting selection given the label was Team USA’s official outfitter at this year’s games. Her short-sleeve top was adorned with red and white diagonal stripes, the American flag on her sleeve, and Ralph Lauren’s instantly-recognizable emblem. From there, the “Bad Guy” singer chose loose-fitting khaki shorts embellished with familiar patriotic patches — the same appliqués spotted on the Ralph Lauren moto-style jacket worn by Team USA during the official closing ceremony.

The A-lister rounded out her stage-ready set with classic Eilish accessories, starting with chunky Nike sneakers paired with calf-length mismatched socks. She popped on a pinstripe Portland Beavers baseball cap overtop her low ponytail. Eilish even tapped into the celeb-approved fashion glasses trend via rim-less rectangle frames. This wasn’t a shocking accessory for Eilish — she’s worn statement specs multiple times this year, including at the Oscars, the Grammy Awards, the Golden Globes, and more A-list affairs. Finally, her latest look wasn’t complete without a diamond pendant necklace and a few silver rings.

While you unfortunately have to wait four years for the next summer Olympics, you can replay Eilish’s stellar performance as many times as you’d like. What’s more, the celeb is about to embark on her Hit Me Hard And Soft tour in October, so you can expect plenty more menswear-esque ensembles from Eilish in the coming months. Stay tuned to TZR for her most notable numbers.