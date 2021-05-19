This Is The Most Nostalgic 2000s Piece Rihanna Has Worn This Month

If anyone can wear a velour jacket to dinner and make it look dressy instead of messy, it’s Rihanna. It might be some people’s instinct to wear this piece with matching bottoms and have a Paris Hilton circa 2003 moment, but the singer opted for something completely different. Rihanna wore her Telfar jacket over a crochet crop top and skirt set, thereby taking this loungewear piece and turning it into a complementary sporty outerwear. Her top was from Bottega Veneta while her cutout miniskirt was from Maximilian — both pieces reflect the Spring/Summer 2021 runway trends.

To finish off her flirty-casual dinner look, the singer wore strands of gold necklaces and stood tall in a pair of strappy heels. In her hand she carried the tiniest bag ever — Louis Vuitton’s Epi Leather Mini Papillon Wristlet. It seemed like that night she was feeling the green hue as her wristlet and mask both color coordinated back to her jacket. The entire outfit felt modern yet also embodied those Y2K fashion vibes thanks to the jacket. It was a fashion ensemble that looked both effortless and well-thought-out in execution — one would expect nothing less from Rihanna. Just a few weeks ago, she was trending on the internet for rocking a handmade crochet mini dress.

RACHPOOT/BACKGRID

With this look, RiRi continued to lean into the early aughts style aesthetic while supporting Black designers and small businesses. (Her previous crochet mini dress was made by Instagram user @shasweets23 and Rihanna wore it as a nod to her native home Barbados.) While most of Rihanna’s exact items, save the crochet bra top, from her going-out dinner outfit are currently sold out, there are some close jacket alternatives available to shop. TZR rounded up several options, below. If you’re in the mood for some more fun fashion nostalgia, check out these Y2K fashion trends that celebrities love like trucker hats and baby tees.

