This Is The Thigh-Grazing Hemline That’ll Define Spring 2021

There’s a common thread among all of Rihanna’s street style looks. Whenever she steps out in public, her outfits offer wholly fresh takes on the trends altogether. Her innovative fashion updates can only be defined as the ‘Riri street style twist,’ and the multi-hyphenate’s recent ensemble was no exception to her individualistic, trend-tweaking finesse. Over the weekend, Rihanna wore a black Rick Owens miniskirt and tapped into the American designer’s signature edgy aesthetic with the rest of her head-to-toe black look. Her ensemble was an imaginatively dark take on the Spring 2021 miniskirt trend, a hemline that recently dominated the runways and is often associated with a soft, feminine aesthetic.

Rihanna’s miniskirt featured a coated wax denim material, as well as two symmetrical thigh slits to reveal even more skin. The singer styled her skirt with a black crop top, a Bottega Veneta pouch bag, and a sweatshirt cloak also from Rick Owens. This was a very “where Dementors meets WFH-inspired loungewear” fashion moment. The thigh-grazing miniskirt wasn’t the only trending element of Riri’s look: with its crisscrossing straps, the beauty mogul’s crop top was also a prime example of the midriff flossing trend. Rihanna carried the strappy look down to her footwear as well with her wrap-around Amina Muaddi heels. Overall, the look was archetypal of Rihanna and makes for a great example of the ‘Riri street style twist’ in action.

Photographer group/MEGA/GC Images

For additional takes on the miniskirt trend, look to Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. The two supermodels and fashion icons attended the release party for Justin Bieber's new album Justice last week, and both chose to sport thigh-grazing skirts for the evening. Jenner wore a white tee and a micro floral-inspired skirt, which acted as a nod to the hemline’s traditionally feminine style. The 25 year old paired her skirt with a leather trench and knee-high boots. Meanwhile, Bieber wore a brown skirt and shirt set from The Mannei and a dark shearling coat from Tre by Natalie Ratabesi’s Fall/ Winter 2021 collection.

(+) PHOTOG GROUP/RACHPOOT/MEGA/GC Images (+) PHOTOG GROUP/RACHPOOT/MEGA/GC Images INFO 1/2

Miniskirts first started to top the lists of springtime trends after making appearances in the Spring/Summer 2021 collections. Designers like Miu Miu, LaQuan Smith, and Isabel Marant all experimented with the micro, ‘60s-inspired length. Now, with street style looks from the likes of Rihanna, Jenner, and Bieber, there are an abundance of outfit inspo out there should you decide to try this flirty trend yourself. Contrast the hemline’s traditional girlish vibe by pairing it with items that have a darker edge, like Rihanna did. Or, lean into that femininity and choose a printed floral skirt like Jenner’s. Shop Rihanna’s exact edgy look below, as well as other micro minis — this is spring’s leading hemline.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.