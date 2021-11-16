Proof You Can't Escape 2000s Style: Bella Hadid Just Wore Abercrombie & Fitch

Bella Hadid is obsessed with the return of Y2K fashion trends. The model was one of the first trendsetters who embraced the nostalgic chunky jewelry look and she is an avid fan of wide-leg jean styles circa the early 2000s. She has made it clear with her laid-back attire of whimsical baubles, quirky tube tops, and low-rise bottoms that she’s an early-aughts fashion enthusiast. To drive home that point, Hadid recently wore an Abercrombie & Fitch skirt as a swimsuit cover-up. This style moment likely teleported you back in time when the moose logo reigned supreme in everyone’s wardrobes.

The model wore the miniskirt while enjoying a beach day in Miami, Florida — just days after she attended her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Hadid wore a teeny-tiny Melissa Simone leopard print bikini, several gold rings, and a delicate bikini chain belt. She accessorized with a bright pair of orange shades and a Beta Astral Wika Hat. The star of the show, however, was her Abercrombie & Fitch skirt. (You might remember this iconic bottom from the early 2000s styled with UGG boots.) The low-rise skirt style is making a comeback and Hadid’s one of the first stars to embrace it via her vintage bottom.

BACKGRID

Miniskirts like Hadid’s were one of spring 2021’s biggest fashion trends. Not only that, but brands like Miu Miu and Yves Saint Laurent even brought back the style in their most recent collections. Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 runway show featured models wearing neutral-hued tiny skirts. Saint Laurent’s Fall 2021 collection had more funky colored metallic, faux fur, and tweed versions of the micro silhouette.

The early-aughts miniskirt is slowing coming back into the picture and Hadid’s already providing plenty of inspo on how to rock it. If you want to recreate her look, shop a few similar options to her’s ahead. You can style the bottom with your swimsuit for vacation à la the model or keep it on hand for summer ‘22 to wear with your favorite breezy blouse and slip-on mules.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZRs editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.