Margot Robbie Discovered A Clever Styling Trick You’ll Want To Try For Fall

Time after time, Margot Robbie demonstrates that she has a myriad of clever styling tricks up her (proverbial) sleeve. Recall how she recently dressed up a pair of leggings with a smart blazer, or that one time she made an affordable wool coat from Mango look so chic. Now the actor has caught the fashion crowd’s attention yet again with another imitable look, which rightfully deserves a shoutout. While on a press tour for Suicide Squad 2 (the film will be released on Aug. 5), Robbie wore an Anna Quan shirt and miniskirt combo. The outfit showcased a brilliant layering technique you'll want to try for yourself come fall.

The look came courtesy of Robbie’s stylist, Kate Young, who shared the actor’s OOTD via an Instagram post. (Robbie herself is still on a temporary break from social media.) First and foremost, the actor opted for an oversize, ultra long white dress shirt that served as the base of the outfit. She wore the lengthy button-down underneath a beige wrap miniskirt, with the shirt’s hemline peeking out. The skirt featured a single pocket on the right side and a clear button on the left hip that secured the flap detail. Robbie finished off her look with some stacked Pandora rings and red lipstick, which coordinated with her equally as red manicure. While the shoes did not make it into the picture, the BTS images reveal that she probably opted for brown sandal mules, which would pair nicely with her neutral ensemble.

Short skirts are a favorite for celebrities this spring/summer season. Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber have all stepped out in stylish micro skirts as early as March of this year. Some stars like Jenner opted for white co-ord sets while others simply styled it with a basic crop top. None of them, however, have tried Robbie’s genius oversize shirt and skirt trick. Not only does her outfit make good use of a basic wardrobe staple, but it also offers a flirty way to wear the classically polished top. Should it be too hot for you to wear a long-sleeve top right now, give this look a try once autumn rolls around.

Robbie’s exact pieces are not yet available to shop, but Anna Quan currently offers several close alternatives that will allow you to recreate the star’s outfit. Below, shop similar collared shirts and wrap skirts, as well as more product options that speak to your tastes.

