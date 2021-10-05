Sophie Turner’s Date-Night Look Leaned Into This Dicey Fashion Trend

Sophie Turner’s everyday style tends to lean towards the sporty-casual side — think baseball caps, dadcore sandals, and Bermuda shorts. This much holds true whether she’s on the West Coat or East Coast (as she is now to support her husband Joe Jonas on tour). Turner continuously opts for comfort with her graphic tees and baggy jeans in the Big Apple. However, this doesn’t mean she can’t turn it up and get a little dressy, especially for date night with her beau. While out to dinner with Jonas in New York City’s Greenwich Village, Turner wore a camo print miniskirt — a sequined style no less that shimmered with every step she took.

The two dined at Carbone and for the outing, it seemed Turner was feeling the green color scheme. She styled her camo skirt with a leather lime green-colored jacket. Underneath, she wore a simple black tank top. Staying true to her laid-back skater style, Turner wore a pair of Louis Vuitton’s LV Squad sneakers. (She is a muse for the luxury fashion house and often rocks pieces from the label.) With this one outfit, the actor proved that, when the occasion allows, she can readily swap her go-to baggy shorts or jeans for a more leg-revealing look.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

If you haven’t kept up with the high fashion trends, sultry dressing tropes took over the Spring/Summer 2022 runways — and Turner promptly leaned right into the flirty aesthetic. Her miniskirt was right on par with the styles popping back up for next season. In fact, Miu Miu just brought back Y2K low-rise minis in its Spring 2022 runway show.

In addition, Turner isn’t the only celebrity who loves a classic camouflage print. Back in July, Kendall Jenner made a controversial fashion statement with her polarizing camo crocs. Cardi B and her husband Offset, too, love to wear matching couple camo outfits. Bella Hadid also wore a pair of camo-printed utility pants on Sept. 6. Basically, if you haven’t gotten your hands on a camo item or two yet, it’s a good idea to promptly do so.

Unfortunately, the brand behind Turner’s miniskirt is unknown right now and sequin camo styles like hers are hard to come by. You can, however, recreate the actor’s look by shopping non-shimmery options, below. There are plenty of camo miniskirts you can work into your own date night or going-out ensemble.

