Kendall Jenner Loves This $68 Sporty Skirt

Of all the athleisure brands out there, Alo Yoga noticeably has a large celebrity following. Since its launch in 2007, the brand has been spotted on A-listers like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Lopez, and more. One of the label’s most loyal celebrity fans, however, is Kendall Jenner. As proof, the model has an on-going partnership with Alo Yoga, which launched earlier this year. Most recently, Jenner shared a photo of herself in a tennis skirt and top from the casual fitness brand.

In the Instagram photo, Jenner wore a lime green Aces Tennis Skirt, which she paired with a matching Airbrush Real Bra Tank. Prior to this, the model has also been photographed several times in her matching workout sets from Alo Yoga. The sporty skirt is made with lightweight performance jersey and features a hidden pocket on the short. Though it’s the perfect piece to wear whether you’re playing singles or doubles, the skort is also suitable for off-court wear. Just style with your favorite going-out bralette or baby tee to tap into Spring 2021’s biggest fashion trends. To complete your off-court outfit, you can even accessorize with a baguette bag. (This item has its roots in Y2K fashion, a style aesthetic celebrities have been loving.)

Courtesy of Alo Yoga

In addition, Jenner seems to have hit the mark when it comes to tennis dressing for this season — it is one of the major Summer 2021 athleisure trends. Scroll on to shop the star’s exact Alo Yoga set, along with a few alternative tennis-inspired workout dresses and co-ords, below. Then, consider stocking up on these viral TikTok leggings from Aerie before they sell out again.

