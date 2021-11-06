If You Have Preppy Style, You'll Love Blake Lively's Vibrant Shoe

When you study Blake Lively’s most-worn footwear, there’s an obvious truth to glean from it: she likes shoes that stray from the status quo. Consider the Gossip Girl alum’s lace-up combat boots that look more fit for a day of hiking than for Lively’s leisure window-shopping stroll. She could have opted for a pair that honors the boot’s classic sleek and edgy look, but instead, she went for sturdy shoes that embraced the up-and-coming gorpcore aesthetic. The bottom line is this: Lively’s favorite shoes are always on trend, but done with an unconventional spin.

For further proof that the actor tends to break from convention when it comes to what’s on her feet, look to her stark white Chelsea boots. She could have selected a classic black ankle style that almost every fashion girl owns. Instead, she chose Christian Louboutin’s Chelsea boots in a bright white hue, which is a bold choice for a boot that’s intended to be worn in inclement weather. There are also her multicolored, maximalist loafers and velcro-strapped sandals — both of which verge into that sweet spot of trendy yet “ugly” fashion.

Her unexpected footwear choices pop up for formal occasions, too. Back in August 2021, she reportedly strolled the red carpet in a pair of platform Converse kicks, which were hidden underneath her floor-length gown, so onlookers didn’t suspect a thing. Lively’s “sneakergate” moment aside, her love for practical yet cool footwear is a trademark character in her street style outfits. Scroll ahead to see her favorite shoes, then shop a few TZR-curated options that resemble her beloved pairs.

“Ugly” Dad Sandals

You were likely first acquainted with the “ugly” shoe phenomenon courtesy of the chunky, Dad-inspired sneaker trend, which popped up back in 2017. The look has since expanded to include flat sandals, which typically features velcro straps like Lively’s Chanel pair (shown above.) She isn’t alone in her love for “ugly” sandals — Sophie Turner, too, is a fan of the strapped-up shoe.

Gorpcore Combat Boots

Gorpcore, first coined by writer Jason Chen in a 2017 article for The Cut, references the colloquial descriptor for trail mix, “good ol’ raisins and peanuts.” The word describes outdoor-inspired garb (think heavy-duty outerwear and multi-pocket cargo pants). Here, Lively emulated a gorp vibe with her pair of dark red lace-up Chanel boots that look prime for an intensive, mountainside hike.

Anti-Preppy Loafers

Loafers have a reputation for being a subdued, wear-with-anything preppy staple. Not in Lively’s closet, though. The actor’s maximalist pair boasted a bright orange strap, which matched her pantsuits. Lively’s exact Christian Louboutin shoes are sold out, but you can easily replicate the look with a loafer that features similar unexpected clashes of colors.

Lace-Up, Heeled Booties

The star clearly loves an off-duty boot, but for more dressy occasions Lively opts for an elevated take on her beloved footwear silhouette: a lace-up, high-heeled ankle bootie. Above, she wears Aläia’s studded pair, which are unfortunately sold out. However, you’ll find a similar bootie from the luxury fashion house below, as well as a few other lofty, lace-up pairs.

Chelsea Boots

Lively steered away from what would be a safe color choice — you know, black — and chose a set of Chelsea boots in an eye-catching white shade. You can snag her exact snow-colored designer pair below — as well as a few other options in a similar style. Pro tip: When you’re wearing a pair of white Chelsea boots, it would be wise to sidestep any mysterious puddles. You don’t want to tarnish the shoe’s clean look.