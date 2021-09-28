Blake Lively Just Wore Fall 2021’s Popular Shade Of Chelsea Boots

When autumn hits, almost every fashion girl trades in her sandals for a pair of classic boots. Some might gravitate towards edgy, combat styles while others prefer a croc-embossed trendy option. However, if you have timeless style, you’ll likely want a pair of Chelsea boots (if you don’t already own a pair or two). Celebrities like Cardi B and Emma Roberts, for example, love the versatility this footwear provides and have both worn their boots with dresses. The latest star to prove this shoe style is a must-have item for autumn is Blake Lively and her white Chelsea boots.

Unlike the black version that Cardi B and Roberts wore, Lively chose the popular white ankle boots that brands have begun honing in on this season. Based on how effortless it takes to style this footwear, it’s no doubt that it’ll be a reoccurring boot trend for the fall. Lively, who took a stroll through New York City with husband Ryan Reynolds over the weekend, was spotted in the ultimate East Coast autumnal outfit. She wore a blend of summer and fall pieces, which consisted of a long navy blue cardigan and a knee-length, gingham print slip dress.

Her white Chelsea boots brightened up her fall ensemble and as a bonus, matched the white print of her dress for a themed look. Unlike a pair of all-black Chelsea boots, the white variation gives off a more playful flair while maintaining the same versatility. Lively’s particular pair was from Christian Louboutin (the soles were painted the signature red), though you would never be able to tell due to the exterior’s laid-back feel.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Although Lively adores her “ugly” dad sandals and trusty Nike Air Max 1 sneakers in the spring/summer, it looks like for fall, her white Chelsea boots will be her go-to shoe. Though Lively wore her pair for a leisurely walk through NYC, you can easily work the shoe into your back-to-the-office attire or for weekend brunch with pals. Shop Lively’s exact designer boot, below, as well as other similar options.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.