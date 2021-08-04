Blake Lively's Anti-Heel Shoe Choice Was The Biggest Surprise In Her Outfit

Blake Lively is a comfy shoe connoisseur. The actor prioritized easy-to-wear footwear long before 2020’s quarantine incited an industry-wide wave of loungewear and hoards of people adopted a comfort-over-all fashion mindset. Chunky “ugly” sneakers, velcro-strapped dadcore sandals, trendy tennis shoes — you name it, and Lively has a pair in her collection. The actor even opts for wearable footwear when they might seem out of context with what she’s doing — like say making her highly-anticipated red carpet return. On Aug. 3, while attending the Free Guy premiere, Lively paired sneakers with a dramatic, rosé-colored, sequined gown.

Lively showed off her unconventional footwear choice via an Instagram story, where she hiked up the hem of her pink dress to reveal her high-top ivory kicks. Since her gown touched the ground and covered her feet when she actually stepped on the red carpet, it’s unknown whether she wore sneakers or switched to heels for the main event. Regardless, the sneaker pairing was a nice surprise with her fancy outfit. The actor has an affinity for footwear-focused mischief. Back in October 2020, Lively pranked her fans by drawing a pair of nude stilettos onto her bare feet, so her hiding a pair of sneakers under a red carpet gown does suit her carefree spirit.

The exact brand and make of the sneakers have yet to be confirmed, but judging by her shoe’s rubber sole, high-top design, and laces, they look to be a pair of off-white, platform Converses. As for the components of her red carpet ensemble that were easy to spot and identify, Lively’s shimmering pink gown is by Prabal Gurung and recently debuted in the designer’s Resort 2022 collection. The star also wore a pair of diamond earrings from her go-to designer for luxurious jewels, Lorraine Schwartz, for an added touch of shimmer.

Gotham/GC Images

It’s also worth noting Lively’s Prabal Gurung gown embodied two major 2021 trends: sultry cutouts and metallic materials. Cutouts — as you likely know if you’ve poked around a trendy boutique recently or follow in-tune fashion girls on Instagram — are one of the year’s most dominant trends. Lively’s midriff-revealing dress adopted a more strappy approach to cutouts, which aligned perfectly with the current crisscrossing trajectory of summer fashion.

In addition, her gown’s shimmery look paralleled 2021’s ongoing theme of excess glitter, which was found throughout the Cannes Film Festival ensembles. If you don’t have a red carpet event to attend, there’s also the disco ball-inspired party outfit trend, which is a more wearable way to introduce some high-shine opulence into your style. And if you, like Lively, prioritize comfort when it comes to your footwear, why not try throwing on a pair of casual sneakers with your own fancy dress? You’ll find similar high-top sneakers to Lively’s, below, all of which could easily hide under the skirt of a maxi gown.

