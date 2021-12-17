Kendall Jenner incorporates fun, unexpected elements into her street style outfits without fear. Over the course of 2021, you’ve seen her in everything from a fuzzy “bath mat” dress to camo Crocs. The controversial footwear is bound to initiate a debate between you and your friends. In true Jenner fashion, she is able to pull off everything and anything one deems “ugly.” Case in point: Jenner wore Bottega Veneta’s Puddle Boots while grocery shopping and her overall ensemble looked quite stylish. (The gorpcore shoe from the luxury fashion house embodies a cartoonish aesthetic yet is totally wearable.)

The model shared various images of her errand-running outfit via a photo dump on Instagram. She wore an off-white thermal long-sleeve tee from RE/DONE with a pair of nylon shorts from WARDROBE.NYC. To keep warm in the LA weather, Jenner covered up with a double-breasted wool coat, also from WARDROBE.NYC. As for shoes, instead of her usual Crocs or Birkenstocks, Jenner wore the Puddle Boots in black, which were minimalist in taste. And instead of toting around unsightly plastic shopping bags, she brought along her nylon shoulder bag from The Row to safely hold all her items in. According to her Instagram caption, Jenner got all the items from FWRD, which makes sense since she is its creative director.

Daniel Lee (the former creative director of Bottega Veneta) first debuted the Puddle Boots on the Fall/Winter 2020 runway. The neon shade quickly went viral and by the end of 2020, the kooky rain boots were all over your Instagram feed thanks to ladies like Pernille Teisbaek and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who wore them. The “ugly” shoe is beloved for its practicality while tapping into the gorpcore trend — a stylish take on outdoorsy, minimalist fashion. While Jenner wore her pair to go grocery shopping in, you can easily rock the rain boots with jeans for work or even with leggings, for an off-duty look.

Ahead, shop Jenner’s exact rain boots, along with similar boot styles. If you want to see what else Jenner wore this month, check out how she styled a hoodie for work.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.