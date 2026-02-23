(Red Carpet)
The 2026 BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Was All About Custom Designer Looks
Prada, Chanel, Burberry, and Louis Vuitton.
There aren’t many events that can take place in the middle of London Fashion Week that, despite having nothing to do with the official programming, still draw an wickedly stylish celebrity crowd. The 2026 annual BAFTA Awards on Feb. 22 turned this theory on its head. Stacked with A-list celebrities, like Emma Stone, Teyana Taylor, and Kate Hudson, guests arrived to The Royal Festival Hall in London, dressed in some of their best looks of the year — and many of them happened to be custom.
Stone wore a sleek black custom Louis Vuitton gown (she’s a longtime ambassador of the brand), while Taylor opted for a more avant garde custom look by quintessential British luxury house, Burberry. And you can’t mention anything quintessentially British without also acknowledging the presence of the Prince and Princess of Wales who returned to the British film awards red carpet together for the first time since 2023. The Princess rewore a classic pleated purple Gucci gown from 2019 and the Prince matched her colors with his velvet tux from Giorgio Armani.
While not technically royal, beloved Hollywood couples like Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet and Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal were all there, too. Rose Byrne, who was nominated for Leading Actress, posed with her Emmy-winning husband Bobby Canavale on the red carpet. Byrne wore a yellow diamond encrusted custom Miu Miu design, along with accessories from Boucheron styled by Kate Young. Sadie Sink, also with a date in tow, wore a sea moss green custom Prada dress. Prada designed an additional bespoke silhouette for Kerry Washington — who absolutely stunned in her navy and black sequined dress.
Keep scrolling for all of the can’t miss celebrity looks from last night’s English award ceremony.
Emma Stone
In custom Louis Vuitton.
Teyana Taylor
In custom Burberry and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Kate Hudson
In custom Prada and Chaumet jewelry.
Rose Byrne
In custom Miu Miu and Boucheron jewelry.
Kate Middleton & Prince William
In Gucci and Emporio Armani.
Gracie Abrams
In Chanel.
Kerry Washington
In custom Prada and Chopard jewelry.
Alicia Vikander
In custom Louis Vuitton.
Chase Infiniti
In custom Louis Vuitton.
Jessie Buckley
In custom Chanel.
Erin Doherty
In custom Louis Vuitton.
Sadie Sink
In custom Prada.
Wunmi Mosaku
In custom Ahluwalia.
Carey Mulligan
In Prada.
Ellie Bamber
In Giorgio Armani Fall/Winter 1994 ready-to-wear.
Kirsten Dunst
In Valentino and Garatti jewelry.
Renate Reinsve
In custom Louis Vuitton.
Glenn Close
In Erdem.
Monica Belluci
In Stella McCartney.
Maya Rudolph
In Chanel.
Rei Ami, EJAE & Audrey Nuna
In Jasmine Erbas and David Webb jewelry, custom Dior, and Thom Browne.
Maura Higgins
In Andrea Brocca.
Odessa A'zion
In custom Dior.