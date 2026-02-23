There aren’t many events that can take place in the middle of London Fashion Week that, despite having nothing to do with the official programming, still draw an wickedly stylish celebrity crowd. The 2026 annual BAFTA Awards on Feb. 22 turned this theory on its head. Stacked with A-list celebrities, like Emma Stone, Teyana Taylor, and Kate Hudson, guests arrived to The Royal Festival Hall in London, dressed in some of their best looks of the year — and many of them happened to be custom.

Stone wore a sleek black custom Louis Vuitton gown (she’s a longtime ambassador of the brand), while Taylor opted for a more avant garde custom look by quintessential British luxury house, Burberry. And you can’t mention anything quintessentially British without also acknowledging the presence of the Prince and Princess of Wales who returned to the British film awards red carpet together for the first time since 2023. The Princess rewore a classic pleated purple Gucci gown from 2019 and the Prince matched her colors with his velvet tux from Giorgio Armani.

While not technically royal, beloved Hollywood couples like Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet and Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal were all there, too. Rose Byrne, who was nominated for Leading Actress, posed with her Emmy-winning husband Bobby Canavale on the red carpet. Byrne wore a yellow diamond encrusted custom Miu Miu design, along with accessories from Boucheron styled by Kate Young. Sadie Sink, also with a date in tow, wore a sea moss green custom Prada dress. Prada designed an additional bespoke silhouette for Kerry Washington — who absolutely stunned in her navy and black sequined dress.

Keep scrolling for all of the can’t miss celebrity looks from last night’s English award ceremony.

Emma Stone

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Teyana Taylor

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

In custom Burberry and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Kate Hudson

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

In custom Prada and Chaumet jewelry.

Rose Byrne

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

In custom Miu Miu and Boucheron jewelry.

Kate Middleton & Prince William

WPA Pool/Getty Images

In Gucci and Emporio Armani.

Gracie Abrams

Dave Benett/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Kerry Washington

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

In custom Prada and Chopard jewelry.

Alicia Vikander

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Chase Infiniti

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Jessie Buckley

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

In custom Chanel.

Erin Doherty

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Sadie Sink

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

In custom Prada.

Wunmi Mosaku

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In custom Ahluwalia.

Carey Mulligan

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

In Prada.

Ellie Bamber

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani Fall/Winter 1994 ready-to-wear.

Kirsten Dunst

Lia Toby/Getty Images

In Valentino and Garatti jewelry.

Renate Reinsve

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Glenn Close

Variety/Getty Images

In Erdem.

Monica Belluci

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

In Stella McCartney.

Maya Rudolph

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Rei Ami, EJAE & Audrey Nuna

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

In Jasmine Erbas and David Webb jewelry, custom Dior, and Thom Browne.

Maura Higgins

Variety/Getty Images

In Andrea Brocca.

Odessa A'zion

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

In custom Dior.