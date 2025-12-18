In the final stretch before her latest film’s release, Kate Hudson is making the rounds in New York with a wardrobe that leans bold and unapologetic. While promoting Song Sung Blue, which hits theaters on Christmas Day, the actor arrived at 30 Rock on Dec. 17 to film Late Night With Seth Meyers wearing a statement fur coat that did most of the talking. Hudson may play a down-on-her-luck character onscreen, but her off-duty style tells a very different story. This one, in particular, felt straight out of a modern mob wife mood board.

Stepping out in the cold, Hudson relied on one of her go-to winter formulas: a dramatic fur paired with leather knee-high boots. The full-length coat, which she has now worn multiple times, appears to be a cornerstone of her current press rotation, proving both practical and high-impact. For this outing, she grounded the look with a pair of $298 croc-embossed chocolate-brown knee boots from Schutz and a coordinating suede shoulder bag. Hudson played up each texture to the absolute fullest effect—like any good mob wife would.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Just a day earlier, Hudson styled the same coat with a completely different energy, opting for white leather knee-high boots and a matching mini bag for a brighter take.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She later that evening continued the lighter palette in a crisp white jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, channeling classic Hollywood glamour with a clear nod to Lauren Bacall.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

While Bacall herself was worlds away from mob-wife mythology, she did make a memorable appearance on The Sopranos in its final season. Coincidence or not, Hudson’s recent style streak suggests she knows exactly what she’s doing.