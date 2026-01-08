When Chanel invites you to an intimate dinner in West Hollywood, you expect L.A.’s best-dressed — and, better yet, a few unexpected surprises. The brand hosted actors, musicians, and creatives at Chateau Marmont on Jan. 7 to celebrate Gracie Abrams who is fronting the latest Coco Crush campaign, set to be released on Jan. 13th. Ahead of the launch, the brand served up a sneak peek of the fine jewelry collection at the dinner worn by a select group who were also lucky to be dressed by the brand in head-to-toe Chanel.

Guests, including Dakota Fanning, Tessa Thompson, and Keri Russell, were able to explore transformed rooms and interactive photo moments inspired by the new Coco Crush campaign, which was also shot at the Chateau. And while it would have been more obvious if Abrams performed a couple tracks herself, attendees were delighted by a surprise performance by fellow Grammy-nominated artist, Lily Allen.

Abrams joins Blackpink’s Jennie Kim (she’s been a Coco Crush muse since 2019) and models, Mona Tougaard, Akon Changkou, and Qun Ye in the forthcoming, playful new campaign. Yesterday, Chanel released a few teaser images featuring Abrams wearing a signature motif of the house: a quilted gold choker necklace followed up with edgy gold and diamond ear cuffs.

Ahead, see all of the coolest celebrity Chanel looks from last night’s mini concert and dinner.

Gracie Abrams

Lily Allen

Tessa Thompson

Dakota Fanning

Keri Russell

Pink Pantheress

Sarah Pidgeon

Maggie Rogers

Mona Tougaard

Audrey Nuna

Gabbriette

Quenlin Blackwell

Devon Lee Carlson