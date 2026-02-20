The fashion month train has moved on to its second stop: London. Indeed, after a whirlwind week in New York, fashion insiders packed their bags and touched down in the UK for the next slate of Fall/Winter 2026 shows from both established designers (looking at you, Burberry) and emerging talent (Petra Fagerström and Myat included). As always, the London Fashion Week street style is already setting the tone for the days ahead.

Though the festivities have only just begun, one street style trend is already emerging: statement outerwear. Blame it on the chilly weather across the pond, but everyone is braving the cold in the most joyful way possible. One showgoer garnered attention in a floral embroidered quilted jacket from the Sézane x Sea collaboration (which sold out like hot cakes). Meanwhile, others stayed warm in Penny Lane coats and faux fur jackets. Plus, the styling is always top-notch in London, and this season is no exception — bold colors paired with striking prints are taking over the sidewalks.

Scroll ahead for the best street style moments seen at London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026. The fun is just getting started — keep checking back for more looks, as the shows go until Monday.

Day 1

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Proof that your outerwear can be the whole outfit.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Photographers couldn’t get enough of this guest’s penny lane coat and denim-on-denim look.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Why settle for one animal print when you can sport three?

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Above, the aforementioned quilted coat from the Sézane x Sea collaboration (how cute is the oversized collar?).

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Heads up: Teal is shaping up to be a top spring color trend.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Now this is the definition of maximalism.