The British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTAs, are the biggest night in British film. Though there is a special emphasis on honoring home-grown entertainment, the ceremony celebrates cinema from around the world — meaning stars from around the world are always in attendance. Such was the case for the 79th ceremony, held Feb. 22 and hosted by Alan Cumming. And as always, the A-listers brought their beauty A-game.

Before launching into the absolute best beauty moments of the night, however, let’s get into the longlist (in honor of the BAFTAs themselves). The White Lotus’ Aimee Lou Wood, One Battle After Another breakout Chase Infiniti, and Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel proved that an updo is always a good idea for a formal event, while Best Actress winner Jessie Buckley’s slicked-back bixie felt fresh and looked elegant. Kate Hudson channeled Grace Kelly to stunning effect with understated makeup and not a single hair out of place, Sadie Sink put a sophisticated touch on the classic bombshell blowout, and Rose Byrne's smoky brown eyeshadow created the perfect soft contrast with her blush-pink cheeks and lips.

And now, the envelope please. Scroll on for five BAFTA beauty looks that stole the show, including an impossibly cool bixie, fun frosted eyeshadow, a manicure that stunned from every angle, and more.

Best Bixie: Gracie Abrams

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Gracie Abrams’ chic bixie was giving late ‘90s, Cool Britannia-era Victoria Beckham.

Best Bun: Kerry Washington

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Who needs a hydro bob when you can wear a hydro bun? Kerry Washington’s piecey, swept-back chignon added a modern touch to her embellished Prada gown.

Lip of the Night: (Almost) None At All

Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While there were a few standout statement lips (special shoutout to K-Pop Demon Hunters’ Audrey Nuna) and several reds and pinks, true neutrals — often paired with “no-makeup makeup,” like Odessa A’Zion’s — were the name of the lippie game.

Most Eye-Catching Mani: Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor’s custom Burberry might have been one of the evening’s buzziest ensembles, but let’s hear a little commotion for the matching mocha cat-eye mani. “Let me just say, coordinating the nails to your look even with having gloves over is the finest, ultimate detail,” nail artist Sarah Chue captioned the look, and we must agree.

Best Use of Color: Wunmi Mosaku

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Sinners star (and Best Supporting Actress winner) Wunmi Mosaku paired her cobalt Ahluwalia gown with shimmering sapphire-blue eyeshadow — and demonstrated how going matchy-matchy is always an elegant choice.