Burberry signed off London Fashion Week on Monday evening with an epic indie music scene-inspired show and a front row for the books. From familiar faces like Elton John to the newcomers of the British pop culture scene, it was as starry as it gets.

Hosted in a sky-printed tent at Perks Field in Kensington Palace Gardens, Daniel Lee’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection was cheered on by a crowd that included those who are no stranger to the heritage brand. Alexa Chung, who’d fronted this summer’s festival-focused ads was in attendance, alongside her campaign mates Gene and Lennon Gallagher. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who’d shone a light on the iconic tartan bikini in a recent campaign, was in the mix too, wearing a luxe leather trench coat and joined by her partner Jason Statham.

Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders, stars of the seminal 1990s fashion parody Absolutely Fabulous, were spotted gabbing front row — ensuring viral video clips were doing the rounds on social media before the show even began. The comedic duo also caught up with Twiggy, embracing the famed mononmyous model who’d previously appeared as a guest star on their show. Speaking of TV’s most beloved series about the world of fashion, Vanessa Williams — aka Ugly Betty editrix Wilhelmina Slater — even made a rare fashion week appearance.

There was also a Bridgerton Season 3 reunion, as Jonathan Bailey and Hannah Dodd arrived at the same time to take their seats. Breakthrough actors Guy Remners, Ellie Bamber, Tom Blyth, and The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Rain Spencer huddled on benches side-by-side with established it girls, including Poppy Delevingne, Iris Law, Maya Jama, and Pixie Geldof, while Lila Moss hung out with her dad, fashion photographer Jefferson Hack.

Scroll through to see who was in attendance — and what they wore.

