In her third public outing of the year, Kate Middleton took a trip to Scotland with Prince William on Jan. 20 to visit neighboring historic cities, Stirling and Falkirk. The royal couple were all smiles as they posed in front of The Kelpies, two steel horse-head monuments that are the largest equine sculptures in the world. While the pair immersed themselves in Scottish culture by visiting the 30 meter mythical-inspired design, Middleton decided to use her outfit as another quiet tribute — something she historically loves to do. This time, Middleton nodded to Celtic heritage by wearing a tailored navy plaid coat.

And since the patterned wool fabric is a core tenet of classic Tartan style — a checked design that has been worn in Scotland since the third century — the Princess of Wales fit right in during her visit. Underneath, Middleton wore a simple black turtleneck and black suede pointed-toe boots. In an effort to match his wife, Prince William also wore a navy jacket, although his did not include any patterns.

The royal couple’s second stop of their Scottish day was to the National Curling Academy in Stirling, where the they met with Great Britain’s Olympic and Paralympic curling teams who were there practicing ahead of the Winter Olympic Games being held in Italy next month.

After arriving to the Academy, Middleton removed her plaid coat so that she could try out the winter sport for herself.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

She swapped out her heeled boots for a flat leather version and added a vest to keep warm. The Princess looked like she was having so much fun sweeping the ice as Prince William cheered her on from behind.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William took a stab at the sport too, before the pair eventually headed back home.