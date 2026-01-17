When considering every beloved Hollywood couple, the first to come to mind (at the moment) is Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. Not just because of their individual accomplishments — which are each incredibly impressive on their own — but because, together, they are some of the most private, public figures in the world. The couple has rarely been seen in public simultaneously during the three-year span of their relationship and don’t acknowledge each other on social media — that is, up until now.

Ever since Chalamet has been leaning into heavy promo for his latest film, Jenner hasn’t shied away in support — doing everything from wearing the viral Nahmias Marty Supreme windbreaker to method dressing with her man in orange. After attending the Palm Springs Film Festival together on Jan. 2, Chalamet even commented on Jenner’s Instagram post of her custom orange sequin Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown with a bunch of orange heart emojis. Things got even more official during Chalamet’s speech at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on January 4. “I couldn’t do this without you,” he said after winning the trophy for Best Actor. Jenner was seen mouthing “I love you” right back — causing the internet to absolutely lose its collective minds.

Fast forward to the Golden Globes on Jan. 11 where Chalamet, once again, took home the award for Best Actor. Fans eagerly awaited to see what the Dune star would say this time around — but he kept it short and sweet, still thanking Jenner along with his parents. And while they might be a pair of few public appearances and even fewer words, it’s clear that since the beginning of their relationship, they have always been in sync with both public displays of affection and their coordinating couple style. Keep scrolling for a complete timeline of their three year relationship.

Beyoncé Concert, 2023

TMZ / BACKGRID

The pair was first spotted in public together at the Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles in September 2023. Jenner wore a strapless body con dress and over the knee leather boots for their official PDA-filled debut.

US Open, September 2023

Corey Sipkin/UPI/Shutterstock

Later that month, they attended the Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev at the U.S. Open in New York, both wearing all black.

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards, 2023

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The pair then made things black-tie official at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at the MoMA in New York.

The Golden Globes, 2024

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In their first major public appearance together, Jenner accompanied Chalamet to the 2024 Golden Globes, where he was nominated for Best Actor for his work in the musical fantasy film, Wonka. The two coordinated all-black outfits.

The Golden Globes, 2025

CBS/Getty Images

Fast forward one year later and the couple was back at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 2025 Golden Globes. This time, Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor for his role in A Complete Unknown. Jenner made a stylish date in a silver Versace chainmail dress from the ’90s.

Paris Date Night, 2025

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID

Following the Paris premiere of A Complete Unknown, the couple hit the town for a more casual date night.

BAFTA Film Awards, 2025

Carlo Paloni/BAFTA via Getty Images

Jenner was Chalamet’s plus one at the BAFTA’s in London for the first time wearing a beautiful sequined black gown and silver sandals. Chalamet also kept thing monochrome in all black to match his lady.

The Academy Awards, 2025

John Shearer/Getty Images

Two weeks later, Jenner showed up in support of her man again at the Academy Awards where he was nominated for Best Actor for A Complete Unknown. She wore a custom cutout beaded Miu Miu gown for the night, while Chalamet wore an all yellow leather Givenchy suit.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2025

Dave Benett/VF25/WireImage/Getty Images

The two changed into their after-party attire, Jenner wearing a lace Ashi Studio dress and Chalamet in a classic black and white suit.

Indian Wells Open, 2025

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The pair took some time off to enjoy another tennis match during the Indian Wells Open in California. Jenner wore a red printed Celine blouse while Chalamet wore an Adidas track jacket.

NBA Playoffs, 2025

Javier Rojas/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The following month they were seen enjoying their court side seats to watch The Lakers. Jenner wore black leather pants, a white tank top, and silver hoop earrings for the game. Chalamet paid homage to one of the greats in his Chanel plaid jacket with a Kobe Bryant t-shirt underneath.

David Di Donatello Awards, 2025

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Jenner and Chalamet finally went red carpet official (Jenner skipped all previous red carpets) at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome. Jenner wore a black Schiaparelli gown and Chalamet accepeted his Cinematic Excellence David in a velvet Tom Ford suit.

NBA Playoffs, 2025

Elsa/Getty Images

New Yorker Knicks fans were delighted to see L.A. natives, Kylie and Kendall Jenner along with Chalamet supporting their home team during the playoffs.

NBA Finals, 2025

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Knicks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in twenty five years, so Chalamet — who is a die hard New York Knicks fan — brought Jenner along to watch the excitement against the Indiana Pacers. The pair wore orange and blue Knicks gear in a show of team spirit.

Yankees Game, 2025

Ishika Samant/Getty Images

The Knicks didn’t end up making it to the NBA Finals, but there was still hope for the New York Yankees in October. The couple attended the baseball game at Yankee Stadium, where Jenner wore the viral Marty Supreme windbreaker in the team’s blue and white colors.

Marty Supreme Premiere, 2025

Earl Gibson III/Deadline/Getty Images

Exactly one month later, Jenner showed her commitment to Chalamet by method dressing with him in head-to-toe Chrome Hearts orange outfits at the Marty Supreme L.A. premiere.

Critics Choice Awards, 2026

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Starting the year off strong, Chalamet and Jenner appeared at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, where Jenner wore another chainmail vintage Versace look. Chalamet opted for a navy blue pinstriped Givenchy suit and printed tie.

The Golden Globes, 2026

CBS/Getty Images

In their third year at the Golden Globes together, Jenner wore a custom Ashi Studio sequined gown while Chalamet went with one of his go-to labels, Chrome Hearts. Chalamet finally won his first Golden Globe for Best Actor for his starring role in Marty Supreme.