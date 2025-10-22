Emma Stone is back on the red carpet circuit to promote her new project, Bugonia — the latest Yorgos Lanthimos-directed dark comedy film. The Oscar-winning actor, who never takes herself too seriously (she spoke to TZR on the carpet while laughing so hard that she almost cried), turned heads at the Museum of Modern Art in New York last night in a risqué wardrobe choice, a sheer dress from her go-to label Louis Vuitton.

Opting for a look from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway (as a surprise to no one since she’s been a Louis Vuitton ambassador for nearly 10 years), Stone did, in fact, prove that she can sometimes be unpredictable, too. Her longtime stylist, Petra Flannery pulled runway look number four — a white, semi-sheer spaghetti-strapped gown, layering it over high-waisted black undies that subtly peeked out from underneath.

Stone looked absolutely effortless as she flowed through the crowd in the ethereal style. Although she may as well have been plucked from the runway, Stone managed to put her own spin on the naked dressing trend. Instead of wearing some of the exact accessories creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière showed in Paris (think a bold architectural choker, floral printed clutch, and chunky shoes), Stone decided to keep things minimal. With her hair pulled back, her dainty gold diamond drop earrings were on display. She paired them with one simple bracelet and a coordinating diamond ring.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

WWD/Getty Images

Outside of the venue, before stepping on the carpet, the La La Land actor was all smiles as she arrived with her husband, Dave McCary. She was spotted carrying a gray Louis Vuitton handle-bag with silver hardware that matched the gray piping on her dress perfectly.

Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Stone posed for the cameras alongside fellow Bugonia co-star, Alicia Silverstone — who also wore a white runway gown for the occasion. Hers, however, was covered with red roses and featured an elegant mermaid silhouette.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Earlier this month, the Poor Things actor attended the 69th BFI Film Festival in London wearing a bright orange custom Louis Vuitton backless gown. It’s safe to say that while red carpet season is in full-swing, Stone isn’t afraid to do things her way (and show some skin while she’s at it).