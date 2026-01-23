Each January, the stars flee the palm trees and sunny weather of Los Angeles to descend upon the icy mountains of Park City, Utah (or, starting next year, Boulder, Colorado) for the Sundance Film Festival. The festival has long served as a showcase for the latest buzzy and highly-anticipated indie films and TV shows — and for the latest winter beauty and fashion trends. On the latter front, Kerry Washington just delivered a masterclass in the form of a ponytail of braids in a trendy blonde-mix hue.

The Scandal star shared five Park City ‘fit pics to Instagram. While the furry vest and long tweed skirt were perfect cold-weather outfit inspo, the ponytail braids were the crowning touch (pun intended). The handiwork of braider Natasha Crisp, the style featured a braided-down front and long, boho-style lengths, with a mix of plaits and loose curls. Color-wise, the actress opted for a mix of natural off-black with buttery and beige blonde shades.

Washington’s choice of blonde blend is right on trend. As L’Oréal Professionnel Ambassador Min Kim told TZR, “iced chestnut blonde” is a go-to hue for winter 2026: The mix of “soft beige, pale honey, and icy champagne tones” imparts a “luxe, expensive-looking” finish, she said.

The photo dump featured a few more noteworthy beauty details: In one slide, Washington highlighted a French manicure with velvet cheetah-print tips (the handiwork of the actor’s go-to nail artist Sreynin Peng), and in another, a close-up of gorgeous bronzey makeup by celebrity MUA Leah Darcy.