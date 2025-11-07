(Red Carpet)
The Cast Of Stranger Things Looked Other-Worldly At The Premiere
They grow up so fast.
The cast of Netflix’s Stranger Things arrived at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate the beginning of the end. The Emmy-award winning series will air its fifth and final season, in two parts, starting November 26. It’s been almost a decade since the mega-hit show, originally premiering in 2016, took us all into The Upside Down for the very first time. So the Demogorgon-fighting actors — who are now all grown up — are taking their final bows. And what better way to close out a chapter than to completely shut down the red carpet?
In an Interview with Variety, Millie Bobby Brown (or better known as Eleven), was asked what she was wearing for the big night. The actor went all out in a custom lace Rodarte gown lined with feathers, “for the funeral of the show,” she said. Brown’s all-black look was an intentional choice to not only lay her breakthrough role to rest but also nod to what’s to come. “This is definitely the darkest and more intense season,” the actor continued.
Similarly, Winona Ryder — who also stars in the show — arrived wearing a moody monochromatic ensemble. She pulled a vintage two-piece skirt-set from Japanese label Yohji Yamamoto’s Spring/Summer 1998 runway collection (fun fact: it was also once worn by the late style icon Carolyn Bassette Kennedy). Ryder, who is a beloved ’90s fashion figure in her own right, picked the perfectly sophisticated silhouette for the occasion.
Sadie Sink, another one of the show’s breakout stars, decided to go out on a lighter, but still impactful, note. She opted for a white two-piece satin skirt set from Prada equipped with a beaded bra.
Scroll to see more of the actor’s other-worldly looks from the ominous-themed night.
Millie Bobby Brown
In Rodarte.
Winona Ryder
In vintage Yohji Yamamoto.
Sadie Sink
In Prada.
Maya Hawke
In Prada.
Natalia Dyer
In Vivienne Westwood.
Priah Ferguson
In Alisadudaj.
Cara Buono
In a red two-piece skirt set.