The cast of Netflix’s Stranger Things arrived at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate the beginning of the end. The Emmy-award winning series will air its fifth and final season, in two parts, starting November 26. It’s been almost a decade since the mega-hit show, originally premiering in 2016, took us all into The Upside Down for the very first time. So the Demogorgon-fighting actors — who are now all grown up — are taking their final bows. And what better way to close out a chapter than to completely shut down the red carpet?

In an Interview with Variety, Millie Bobby Brown (or better known as Eleven), was asked what she was wearing for the big night. The actor went all out in a custom lace Rodarte gown lined with feathers, “for the funeral of the show,” she said. Brown’s all-black look was an intentional choice to not only lay her breakthrough role to rest but also nod to what’s to come. “This is definitely the darkest and more intense season,” the actor continued.

Similarly, Winona Ryder — who also stars in the show — arrived wearing a moody monochromatic ensemble. She pulled a vintage two-piece skirt-set from Japanese label Yohji Yamamoto’s Spring/Summer 1998 runway collection (fun fact: it was also once worn by the late style icon Carolyn Bassette Kennedy). Ryder, who is a beloved ’90s fashion figure in her own right, picked the perfectly sophisticated silhouette for the occasion.

Sadie Sink, another one of the show’s breakout stars, decided to go out on a lighter, but still impactful, note. She opted for a white two-piece satin skirt set from Prada equipped with a beaded bra.

Scroll to see more of the actor’s other-worldly looks from the ominous-themed night.

Millie Bobby Brown

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Rodarte.

Winona Ryder

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In vintage Yohji Yamamoto.

Sadie Sink

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

In Prada.

Maya Hawke

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In Prada.

Natalia Dyer

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood.

Priah Ferguson

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Alisadudaj.

Cara Buono

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In a red two-piece skirt set.

The Cast & Crew